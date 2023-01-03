ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes these 5 Nasdaq stocks for 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors' portfolios. All of his picks are listed in the Nasdaq Composite. While the index is heavy with tech stocks that were hammered last year, there are still names that could perform well even in a recessionary environment, according to Cramer.
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 S&P 500 stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. "One of...
CNBC

Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
CNBC

Fed's Esther George sees rates staying high at least into 2024

As her 40-year central banking career comes to a close, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George is advising her colleagues to stay tough in their efforts to stamp out runaway inflation. George said Thursday that she thinks the Fed should raise its benchmark borrowing rate above 5% and keep...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CNBC

Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
CNBC

Turns out companies are deflating their public salary ranges, so you still have to negotiate for top dollar

Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Solana prices fall, and New York AG accuses Celsius ex-CEO of defrauding investors: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bradley Duke, the co-CEO of ETC Group, weighs in on the new ruling that could make Celsius customers last in line to collect funds from the bankrupt crypto lender. He also discusses whether the industry currently has enough consumer protections in place.
NEW YORK STATE
CNBC

Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path

Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: Strong job market as Amazon cuts staff

1. U.S. stock futures accelerate to the downside as bond yields reverse higher. Soon-to-be retiring Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George advocated Thursday on CNBC for higher interest rates. Fed minutes Wednesday also held fast to tightening as of its last meeting. The job market is still too strong. ADP private payrolls in December: 253,000 versus 153,000 expected. Pay increases for job changers 15.2%. Job-stayers get 7.3%.
CNBC

Online holiday sales hit a new record in 2022

Online holiday sales jumped by 3.5% year to over year to $211.7 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. CNBC's 'Tech Check' team discusses the numbers.
CNBC

Amazon says it will cut over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned

Amazon, one of the largest employers in the U.S., is scaling back more than it had anticipated. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, said an employee leaked the plans, prompting him to make a public announcement. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy