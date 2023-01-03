CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bradley Duke, the co-CEO of ETC Group, weighs in on the new ruling that could make Celsius customers last in line to collect funds from the bankrupt crypto lender. He also discusses whether the industry currently has enough consumer protections in place.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO