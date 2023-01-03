Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes these 5 Nasdaq stocks for 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors' portfolios. All of his picks are listed in the Nasdaq Composite. While the index is heavy with tech stocks that were hammered last year, there are still names that could perform well even in a recessionary environment, according to Cramer.
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 S&P 500 stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. "One of...
CNBC
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction
The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023: Cramer says there are opportunities in two slumping stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they see December's ADP Payroll report as a bad sign for the market. Despite headwinds, Jim shares two stocks he is seeing opportunity in right now. Jim also explains why he bought more shares of an energy stock in the portfolio.
CNBC
Fed's Esther George sees rates staying high at least into 2024
As her 40-year central banking career comes to a close, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George is advising her colleagues to stay tough in their efforts to stamp out runaway inflation. George said Thursday that she thinks the Fed should raise its benchmark borrowing rate above 5% and keep...
CNBC
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
CNBC
Turns out companies are deflating their public salary ranges, so you still have to negotiate for top dollar
Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
CNBC
Solana prices fall, and New York AG accuses Celsius ex-CEO of defrauding investors: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bradley Duke, the co-CEO of ETC Group, weighs in on the new ruling that could make Celsius customers last in line to collect funds from the bankrupt crypto lender. He also discusses whether the industry currently has enough consumer protections in place.
CNBC
China's new Covid surge is crippling the world's most important factories and biggest ports
Freight booking cancellations are increasing at the ports of Shanghai and Shenzhen as "factories cannot operate properly due to a lot of workers getting Covid." Congestion is also building off of the Ports of Ningbo and Qingdao as well, per Chinese logistics company HLS. Logistics managers are warning of very...
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
CNBC
Sector Showdown: An ETF options battle royale
A battle of the ETF options. With CNBC's Tyler Mathisen and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw, Bonawyn Eison and Brian Stutland.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: Strong job market as Amazon cuts staff
1. U.S. stock futures accelerate to the downside as bond yields reverse higher. Soon-to-be retiring Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George advocated Thursday on CNBC for higher interest rates. Fed minutes Wednesday also held fast to tightening as of its last meeting. The job market is still too strong. ADP private payrolls in December: 253,000 versus 153,000 expected. Pay increases for job changers 15.2%. Job-stayers get 7.3%.
CNBC
What the job market could look like in 2023, based on a surprisingly strong end to 2022
2022 may have ended in a sea of overwhelmingly negative layoff news, but new data shows promise that the damage was minimal. It could be a sign the 2023 job market will launch on strong footing, economists say, even with fresh staffing cuts announced this week. In November, the same...
Elon Musk secures record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune, according to Guinness World Records
While the true figure is unclear, Musk's losses appear to easily surpass those of the previous record-holder, Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000.
CNBC
Online holiday sales hit a new record in 2022
Online holiday sales jumped by 3.5% year to over year to $211.7 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. CNBC's 'Tech Check' team discusses the numbers.
CNBC
Amazon says it will cut over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned
Amazon, one of the largest employers in the U.S., is scaling back more than it had anticipated. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, said an employee leaked the plans, prompting him to make a public announcement. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
CNBC
Credit card rates rose with terrifying speed in 2022 — here’s how to save big on interest charges in the new year
Between out-of-control inflation and the Federal Reserve's attempts to temper it with rate hikes, just about everything in America became more expensive in 2022 — including credit card debt. Credit card interest rates soared in 2022, and they did so with mind-boggling speed. According to Bankrate, credit card rates...
CNBC
Don't read too much into the shape of the yield curve, warns fmr. Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
Richard Fisher, fmr. U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what the jobs report could mean for Fed policy.
CNBC
Want to learn to be a better long-term investor in 2023? Two classic books are out in new editions.
Want to learn how to be a better investor in 2023? Two classic books on long-term investing are out in new editions. If your New Year's resolution is to learn more about the stock and bond markets, you cannot do better than to read these books. Here's why every investor...
