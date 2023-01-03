ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

The Rhode Island General Assembly kick off its 2023 legislative session this week. Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week. For more information on any of these items visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease. Shekarchi re-elected Speaker; lists housing, homelessness as top priorities. Speaker...
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Friday, January 6

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,173 words — a 6-minute read. 🕯️ The League of Women Voters Newport County will hold a Candlelight Vigil from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm today in Washington Square to commemorate the events that occurred on January 6, 2021. According to event organizers, the vigil, titled “Lest We Forget: Votes not Violence,” is being held to stand as a reminder that the voting process in Rhode Island and other states in 2020 and 2022 was safe, secure, and representative of the will of the people. (What’sUpNewp)
Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.

“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
Brewery of the Month: Winter brews at Narragansett

With winter settling back in, and many long nights still to come, it’s time to dig into some winter-ready beers around the region. A good place to start is at the state’s leading brewery, Narragansett, where my party and I enjoyed several selections on a recent evening. The...
New bill aims to increase access to abortion services in Rhode Island

The State of Rhode Island’s House Majority Whip, Katherine S. Kazarian, has introduced the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which aims to ensure that individuals on Medicaid and state health insurance plans have coverage for abortion procedures. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence) stated that access to reproductive health is...
North Kingstown considering purchase of open Cruickshank land

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of North Kingstown is considering one of its largest purchases of open-space land in coordination with other environmental groups interested in protecting the tract from development. Known as the Cruickshank property off Shermantown Road, the three-parcel area comprises about 355 acres that are...
Things to do this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 6 – 8

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County. 4:30 pm: League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection in Washington Square. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For more events and...
DEM announces 2023 Ocean State beach parking passes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced their state beach parking pass for the 2023 season. Terry Gray, director of the R.I. DEM said the passes allow for quicker entry into beach lots during the busy summer season. “It might seem counterintuitive to...
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
Teen and adult women’s chorus on Aquidneck Island seeking singers

Aquidneck Island’s Teen and Adult Women’s Chorus, the Aquidneck Singers, are welcoming new members to join them starting in January. The chorus, conducted by Elizabeth Woodhouse and accompanied by Jan Navarro, meets weekly on Tuesdays at the Common Fence Point Community Hall in Portsmouth. No audition is required to join and the fee for the spring semester is $75, with a discounted rate of $20 for high school and college students. Scholarships are also available.
Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
Obituary: Christopher Favre Hillenbrand

Mr. Christopher Favre Hillenbrand, age 59, of North Woodstock, New Hampshire, passed away on December 12, 2022. He was the husband of Janet (Williams) Hillenbrand. Chris was born on July 29, 1963, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Henry and Anne (Burns) Hillenbrand. He grew up in Oshkosh and attended Lourdes Academy, graduating in 1981. He enrolled in Florida Institute of Technology where he majored in Ocean Engineering and this is where he met his future wife, Janet Williams. Chris started his career in 1985 at Naval Underwater Systems Center (NUWC) in Newport, RI and it spanned 34 years. He initially was an acoustics/mechanical engineer working in the development and support of MK 30, MK 40 and ADMATT torpedo and weapons training targets. He then worked five months at the Office of Naval Research – International Field Office in London, United Kingdom as an Associate Technical Director where his work was the evaluation of commercial, military advanced and emerging technologies and the negotiation of multi-national collaborations where appropriate. After returning to NUWC in Newport, RI he became Technical Program Manager responsible for the oversight of all science and technology development for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUV) and weapon systems representing the Center both nationally and internationally and he had technical oversight of hydrodynamics research, development, and management of three state-of-the-art hydrodynamic testing facilities. Later he served as Science and Technology Program Manager working on formulation and coordination of multi-national collaborations for the development of advanced undersea weapons systems and payload technologies. The efforts were Australia – Unsteady Hydrodynamics, France – Non-Traditional Autonomous Navigation, United Kingdom – Unmanned Undersea Vehicles, and Scotland – Optical Navigation. After receiving his Masters of Business Administration from Bryant College in 2002, He moved his family to London, England where he served two years as COMUSNAVEUR Science Advisor and received the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Associated Golden link award for the International Defense Category for his 2003 in-country support of the Polish led Multinational Division in Iraq. He returned to NUWC in Newport where he served as Customer Advocate for NAVSEA Program Executive Office Littoral and Mine Warfare, Coast Guard and National Response Missions and successfully managed over 100 human resources across multiple Warfare Centers to execute the integration, test and delivery of the first and subsequent Littoral Combat Ship Anti-Submarine Mission Packages. He finished his career as Director of Undersea Technology Transfer where he directed undersea weapon, vehicle and defensive system technology transfer into acquisition baselines. He spearheaded the first of class development of the RPG of the Sea weapon. In 2015, he received the Superior Civilian Service Medal for his formation, coordination and visionary efforts for advanced undersea weapon technology transition and integration to fill Navy warfighting gaps. He retired from NUWC in January 2019 and shortly accepted a part time position at MRC in Middletown providing support for the RPG program at NUWC.
