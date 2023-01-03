Read full article on original website
Two fatal shootings by police officers under review; one family says deputies went to wrong house
The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. Authorities released limited information about the shootings in Gadsden and in Hazel Green, a community in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies...
WAAY-TV
Madison man charged in Limestone County Sheriff’s Office fentanyl investigation
A Madison man is behind bars with a quarter-million-dollar bond after an arrest involving fentanyl. Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a search in the 13,000 block of Hatchett Road East in Madison on Jan. 3 and found 14.53 grams of fentanyl, according to the office. Raffiel Moncello Cox,...
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how they’re working to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the family, the man has died from his injuries. ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. Updated: 6...
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: Deputies serving drug-related search warrant at Madison County home
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is responding to a residence off Sanderson Road. Search warrants involving narcotics are being served, according to the sheriff's office. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Neighbors react to hit and run in Crossville that severely injured man with Alzheimer's
Crossville Police need your help locating a driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run that left an Alzheimer's patient in intensive care at Huntsville Hospital. Authorities say 72-year-old Charles Davis was found in a ditch on Alabama 227 in Crossville about 4 a.m. New Year's Day. Neighbors on that stretch of...
WHSV
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Family members at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green say deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had the wrong home and shot the wrong person. The family of the man confirmed he has died from his injuries. A statement from...
Family of man killed in deputy-involved shooting says authorities responded to wrong house
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
WAFF
Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
SWAT, Deputies carry out narcotics search warrant in Meridianville
News 19 crews on the scene said several people could be seen in handcuffs, adding that neighbors mentioned the windows of the house were broken.
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Gadsden. It happened on January 6 around 1:39 a.m. on Hinsdale Avenue. Police say Cody Stewart, 28, died at the scene. No officers were hurt and no other details were given. The Gadsden Police Department has requested Special Agents...
Inmate died at Limestone Correctional Facility
An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell on January 4.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
ALABAMA WOMAN FOUND SHOT IN DRIVEWAY DEAD IN ACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POLICE SAY
On New Year’s Day 2022, Alexis Garth posted a photo with boyfriend Ky’ruan Yarbrough on Facebook in front of their new home in Athens. Exactly one year later, New Year’s Day 2023, Garth was found bleeding to death in the driveway of that home after police and family say Yarbrough shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green neighborhood stunned by altercation with deputies that left a man dead
A Hazel Green family and neighborhood is stunned beyond words after a late-night altercation Thursday involving sheriff's deputies left 50-year-old Ray King dead. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. due to a call of a domestic disturbance.
North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating
A man serving time for a drug conviction was found dead in a central Alabama prison last week. Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27 at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts. Taylor, 39, was taken to the prison’s healthcare unit “where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Betts said.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new appointment for the position of Chief Deputy. According to a statement released by Sheriff Phil Sims, effective today Chief Investigator Willie Orr will be taking the role. “Chief Orr is well respected by all and has...
WAAY-TV
Elderly pedestrian still in ICU, driver sought by police after New Year's Day crash in DeKalb County
Crossville Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the driver responsible for a hit and run on New Year's Day. The person they hit, an elderly man with Alzheimer's disease, is still recovering in the intensive care unit of Huntsville Hospital after being left with internal injuries and multiple broken bones.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man who died in Thursday construction site accident
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the man who died in a construction accident Thursday morning. Investigators believe Toribio Perez, 59, suffered a medical emergency before his fall at the construction site, police said. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said they responded to the scene about 7:30 a.m....
wrganews.com
39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee
A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
Man charged after pedestrian killed in Lincoln County crash
A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials say he struck and killed a pedestrian last week.
