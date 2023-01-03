Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
Council looks at marijuana issues
The Lebanon City Council is considering actions in response to the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of the Missouri. The Council discussed a proposed tax and other issues related to marijuana in a work session meeting Thursday night. The Council reviewed plans to place a 3 percent sales tax on adult use marijuana sales in the city on the April ballot. Their plans may also involve an election to opt out of marijuana sales in the city. The Council heard a presentation from Nathan Nickolaus, an attorney with Lauber Municipal Law about the implications of Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters in November. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
ksgf.com
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Ozark Was Justified
Greene County K9 officer Athos dies
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday, January 5, that K9 Athos has passed away. The post said Athos passed away on January 4 surrounded by family at 8 years and 7 months. Athos will be laid to rest at a private ceremony in the coming weeks, […]
Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
lakeexpo.com
Two Injured In School Bus Crash At The Lake
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A School of the Osage bus was involved in a crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, leaving two people with minor injuries. The bus was en route to pick up the school district's wrestling team, when it crashed along Highway 42. The driver and a passenger had minor injuries, the district said in a Facebook post.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
One dead in Osage County crash on Highway 50
KYTV
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
KYTV
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
KYTV
Driver in serious condition after driving into a house in Springfield
houstonherald.com
Wanted man arrested in Texas County
A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One person dies in multi-vehicle accident in Linn
UPDATE: A Fulton man is killed in a head-on crash in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas White, 45, was driving on Highway 50, east of Hickory Street, in Linn, Thursday morning, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. White was pronounced dead...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson man killed in Christian Co. vehicle crash
A man from Branson was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson was traveling east on Missouri 14, two and a half miles east of Bruner, when his 2002 Ford Focus traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
Laclede Record
Joel E. Barber School mourns passing of Principal Amy Cogdill
Amy Cogdill, principal of Joel E. Barber School, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from complications due to cancer. Superintendent Rachelle Jennings said, “Mrs. Cogdill was an integral part of our school family and a leader who will be missed by the entire Laclede County C-5 District. The JEB community is devastated by this loss. Our prayers and condolences go out to her husband, children, and her entire family. This is truly a sad day for our area’s education community.” District counselors will be available to aid grieving students and staff members.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Kara Yowell of Camdenton violated the terms and conditions of her parole for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Yowell to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. James Lawson of Lebanon failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for resisting arrest and was sentenced to four years of prison time. William Halter of Dixon violated his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Beger sent him as well to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. And, Bradley Southard of Mount Vernon violated the terms of his probation, and Judge Beger sentenced Southard to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. Steven Dillon of Eureka failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced him to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. Earl Wieprecht the Third of St. Robert violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger revoked his probation and sentenced Weprecht to serve 5 years in the D-O-C. James Wall of Dixon violated the terms of his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced Wall to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. And, Gary Chapman of Dixon did not adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the fraudulent use of a credit device. Judge Beger sentenced Chapman to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.
Christian County crash leads to one death
Laclede Record
AMY MARIE COGDILL
Amy Marie Cogdill, 43, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Springfield. She is survived by her husband Dax of the home; three daughters, Kirra Marie Cogdill, Kinley Glyndon Cogdill and Karsyn Sutton Cogdill, all of the home; her parents, Gil and Kim Willret of Lebanon; her mother and father-in-law, Karmon and Sammye Cogdill of Lebanon; a sister, Jessica Myers and her husband Trevon of Bixby, Okla.; her sister-in-law, Chantz Cravens and her husband Garrett of Phillipsburg; and four nieces and nephews, Creeden Myers, Nova Myers, Brylie Cravens and Landrye Cravens.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
