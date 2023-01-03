ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Practical Insights on Early-Stage Eminent Domain Cases

When I started with the Attorney General’s office representing the NCDOT (NC Department of Transportation) in eminent domain cases, I had nearly a decade of litigation experience, but it felt like a whole new world. Eminent domain cases proceed unlike any other kind of litigation, and attorneys are often confused by the process and unsure how to counsel their clients. Here, I offer three practical insights related to the early stages of an eminent domain taking, which might help attorneys encountering these issues for the first time.
The Center Square

North Carolina receives economic development award as taxpayers fund incentives

(The Center Square) — North Carolina was named State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine this week, though the distinction will cost taxpayers millions. The corporate site selection publication ranked North Carolina first in the nation for the best business climate in its 2022 Annual State Rankings Report, citing the state’s taxpayer funded incentives for a wide range of industries.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Statewide assessment shows improved literacy skills in early grades

RALEIGH — Students in early elementary grades in North Carolina public schools continue to show gains in literacy skills, according to results of a key assessment administered at the beginning of the current school year. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction, in a press release issued Jan. 5, stated...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
triad-city-beat.com

North Carolina could be the last state (for a while) to expand Medicaid

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of organizations comprising the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. It is 128. For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed...
KANSAS STATE
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC gas tax increases slightly as the new year begins

North Carolinians may have noticed that it has cost a little more to fill their gas tanks since Jan. 1. Some areas of the Tar Heel State have seen prices jump 20 cents a gallon compared to last month when prices were below $2.99 in most areas. Most of the price hike is due to the increase in crude oil prices, but a smaller portion is thanks to a rise in the state’s gas tax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
VIRGINIA STATE
country1037fm.com

New North Carolina State Laws Effective in 2023

New year, comes new laws. That’s right, as we have officially kicked off 2023 we are looking into some of the new state laws that are now in effect as of 2023. Knowing your state laws can be very important if you want to be sure to stay out of trouble. It is very different varying from state to state. But, even more of a need to know is state laws that make take place every new year.
carolinajournal.com

Capacity: the real problem with NC’s power grid

Going into Christmas 2022, there were a series of rolling blackouts in North Carolina. Frustration for the rolling blackouts resulted in social media posts and media reporting to assign blame and call for government oversight. What is missing is a practical discussion on how and why the blackouts occurred. Fixing the problem starts with understanding the problem. Our problem is one of capacity.
WRAL

North Carolina buyer risks and rights with 'title in transit'

A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament. A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Charlotte Stories

NCDOR’s New Year’s Resolution Includes Raising Taxes For North Carolina Residents

The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy