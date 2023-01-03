Read full article on original website
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Practical Insights on Early-Stage Eminent Domain Cases
When I started with the Attorney General’s office representing the NCDOT (NC Department of Transportation) in eminent domain cases, I had nearly a decade of litigation experience, but it felt like a whole new world. Eminent domain cases proceed unlike any other kind of litigation, and attorneys are often confused by the process and unsure how to counsel their clients. Here, I offer three practical insights related to the early stages of an eminent domain taking, which might help attorneys encountering these issues for the first time.
carolinacoastonline.com
Drainage company’s foundation donates money for conservation work in North Carolina
HILLIARD, Ohio — The foundation of an Ohio-based leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries announced Thursday it has donated $500,000 over three years to The Nature Conservancy in four states, including North Carolina. In a news release, Advanced Drainage Systems,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Magazine names North Carolina ‘State of the Year’ for Economic Development
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — After a historic year for job announcements and investments, North Carolina has been named the “State of the Year” for economic development by Business Facilities magazine. In 2022, Governor Roy Cooper announced a record number of over 28,300 jobs coming to every corner...
North Carolina receives economic development award as taxpayers fund incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina was named State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine this week, though the distinction will cost taxpayers millions. The corporate site selection publication ranked North Carolina first in the nation for the best business climate in its 2022 Annual State Rankings Report, citing the state’s taxpayer funded incentives for a wide range of industries.
carolinacoastonline.com
Statewide assessment shows improved literacy skills in early grades
RALEIGH — Students in early elementary grades in North Carolina public schools continue to show gains in literacy skills, according to results of a key assessment administered at the beginning of the current school year. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction, in a press release issued Jan. 5, stated...
NC politicians remain front & center in Speaker vote
"I think if we get up to 100 ballots, I think everyone will lose their minds, collectively," said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College.
triad-city-beat.com
North Carolina could be the last state (for a while) to expand Medicaid
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of organizations comprising the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. It is 128. For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed...
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
carolinajournal.com
NC gas tax increases slightly as the new year begins
North Carolinians may have noticed that it has cost a little more to fill their gas tanks since Jan. 1. Some areas of the Tar Heel State have seen prices jump 20 cents a gallon compared to last month when prices were below $2.99 in most areas. Most of the price hike is due to the increase in crude oil prices, but a smaller portion is thanks to a rise in the state’s gas tax.
newsfromthestates.com
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
Jon Hardister makes it official: He wants his face in North Carolina’s elevators
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) – Jon Hardister has decided to leave the upward mobility of a Republican in the North Carolina General Assembly to try to get his name into every elevator in the state. Hardister confirmed Wednesday that he would seek the Republican nomination for state labor commissioner in 2024 and not seek re-election to […]
NC program offers low-income residents assistance with heating bill
Applications are now open for North Carolina residents in need of help heating their homes this winter. As of Jan. 1, people can apply for the North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program. It is a federally-funded program that provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills. Households may...
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
WRAL
Health insurance changes coming for state employees as multibillion-dollar state contract shifts
For the first time in four decades, a new company won the state contract to manage health insurance for more than 700,000 North Carolina state employees, teachers, retirees and their families, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Wednesday. Folwell said Aetna will take over the plan in 2025, replacing Blue Cross...
country1037fm.com
New North Carolina State Laws Effective in 2023
New year, comes new laws. That’s right, as we have officially kicked off 2023 we are looking into some of the new state laws that are now in effect as of 2023. Knowing your state laws can be very important if you want to be sure to stay out of trouble. It is very different varying from state to state. But, even more of a need to know is state laws that make take place every new year.
carolinajournal.com
Capacity: the real problem with NC’s power grid
Going into Christmas 2022, there were a series of rolling blackouts in North Carolina. Frustration for the rolling blackouts resulted in social media posts and media reporting to assign blame and call for government oversight. What is missing is a practical discussion on how and why the blackouts occurred. Fixing the problem starts with understanding the problem. Our problem is one of capacity.
WITN
NC drivers don’t expect big impacts from gas tax hike
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinian’s are paying a little bit more at the gas pumps this year. The state is hiking the gas tax an additional 2 cents a gallon pushing it from 38.5 cents to 40.5. Though that doesn’t sound too bad, the increase rounds out to...
This Is North Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Tar Heel State's best public high schools.
WRAL
North Carolina buyer risks and rights with 'title in transit'
A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament. A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament.
Charlotte Stories
NCDOR’s New Year’s Resolution Includes Raising Taxes For North Carolina Residents
The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”
