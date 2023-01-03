Read full article on original website
Related
Do quantum universes really exist?
In some interpretations of quantum mechanics, such as the Many-Worlds interpretation or the Pilot Wave Theory, parallel universes may form every time a subatomic particle goes through any interaction.
Psychiatric Times
Caffeine Intake and Levels in Smokers With Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder
Smoking and drinking (caffeine): Researchers analyzed caffeine intake and levels in smokers with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Ms P is a 52-year-old Caucasian female with bipolar I disorder, with her most recent episode involving depression with psychotic features. Her mood disorder has been stable on ziprasidone, with no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. She has smoked 2+ packs of cigarettes per day over 30 years. Ms P also drinks a large quantity of caffeine daily: She routinely brings a 44-ounce cup of soda with her to clinic visits and states that she drinks at least 2 of these cups daily.
verywellmind.com
Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences
Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
smartmeetings.com
Healthy You: Coping with Uncertainty
You probably don’t need to be reminded that being a meeting professional is one of the most stressful jobs on Earth. Despite all your detailed punch lists, the unexpected always threatens to derail your careful planning. Then, into that sea of uncertainty came the pandemic, upending everything. The change...
earth.com
Hairless mammals evolved at a faster pace
While most mammals are covered in fur, some have significantly less body hair – including rhinos, elephants, naked mole rats, dolphins, and humans. Until recently, the reasons for this have remained a mystery. To shed more light on this issue, a research team led by the University of Utah and the University of Pittsburgh has now compared the genetic codes of 62 animal species.
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
studyfinds.org
Mysterious markings on ancient cave paintings finally decoded
DURHAM, United Kingdom — Mysterious markings found on ancient cave drawings have finally been decoded by British scientists. They claim there’s now evidence of human “writing” dating back at least 14,000 years earlier than previously thought. The new study reveals that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were using...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
psychologytoday.com
A Window Into Psychosis
People talking to themselves in public aren't "crazy"—sometimes, they are even college graduates. Words spoken aloud to no one in public can have substance and be an articulation of complex, important ideas. Talking to people who aren't there can help alleviate some of the loneliness that comes with living...
Freeing Yourself from Anxiety
How do you free yourself from anxiety? Many of my clients who struggle with executive functioning also struggle with anxiety. Of course, I’m not a therapist, but I often talk about how to ease anxiety so you can function better. More often than not, anxiety is coupled with other issues like ADHD and depression. Depending on the situation, anxiety will often take the front seat, making it nearly impossible to function, let alone function well.
earth.com
Gardening is beneficial for physical and mental health
A new study led by the University of Colorado Boulder has found that community gardening is highly beneficial for both physical and mental health. According to the experts, those who engage in gardening activities eat more fiber and get more physical activity – two known ways to reduce the risk of cancers and other chronic diseases. Moreover, gardeners also typically exhibit lower levels of stress and anxiety.
earth.com
Specific air pollutants linked to asthma attacks in urban children
A study funded by the National Institutes of Health has identified two specific air pollutants that cause asthma attacks in urban children. The experts report that moderate levels of ozone and fine particulate matter are linked to asthma attacks among adolescents who live in low-income urban areas. The research was...
psychologytoday.com
How to Live (Peacefully) With an Anger Bully
Someone who uses their anger to control and manipulate and as a weapon that keeps you silent and shut down is an anger bully. Living in a climate of anger can cause you to lose touch with your own truth. It is important to set boundaries that protect you emotionally...
Restructuring Your Thought Patterns
In order to reach a positive mindset, sometimes it will require you to completely restructure your thought patterns. You need to recognize unhealthy thought patterns in order to replace them.
ComicBook
Scientists Are Trying to Decide How to Respond to Aliens
The search for extraterrestrial life is one that's been ongoing seemingly since the dawn of time. Someday, plenty of scientists, researchers, and believers hope we'll come in contact with life not from this planet. Should that happen, a new group of scientists hope they put a plan in place on how to respond to that first contact.
The Daily Habits of Happiness Experts
Stop trying to force that frown upside down. Instead, try the joy-building tips experts really use.
oprahdaily.com
Are You Quiet Quitting Your Relationship?
Remember when everyone was leaning into work? These days, it feels like more and more people are embracing the idea of leaning out. Over the last year, burnout and low job satisfaction blossomed into a phenomenon known as quiet quitting. Essentially, this involves doing only what your job requires, nothing more. There’s no staying late, no going the extra mile, no taking on additional projects or tasks. While you don’t resign, you stop trying so darn hard. For some, this is simply a way to create work-life balance; for others, it’s a sign of being unhappy at work but not knowing what to do about it.
earth.com
Genetic analyses help shark conservation efforts
A team of researchers led by Cornell University and Save Our Seas Foundation has recently sequenced the entire genomes of two species of endangered sharks – the great hammerheads and the shortfin mako. The experts discovered that while low genetic diversity and signs of inbreeding ring alarm bells for the former, there may still be hope for the latter, which showed higher genetic diversity and limited interbreeding.
natureworldnews.com
Sixth Mass Extinction Happening Right Now as Humanity Destroys Way of Life, Experts Warn
According to experts, even though humanity may not be destroying the planet, they are destroying their way of life, which is what is causing the sixth mass extinction, which may already be taking place. The planet's three and a half-billion people were sustainable in 1970. On New Year's Day, however,...
earth.com
Tweets provide insights on how invasive insects spread
A new study led by North Carolina State University has found that Twitter and online new articles could be used effectively to track the timing and location of invasive insect spread in the United States and globally. These findings suggest that such sources are promising for filling gaps when official data are not widely available.
Comments / 0