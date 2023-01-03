ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living closest to some Bay Area and Santa Cruz County beaches Wednesday night. Emergency crews urged the public to stay away from the coast Thursday morning as the storm and high tide continued whipping up a monster swell.
Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat

HONOLULU (KHON) – The fugitive CEO of a Hawaii-based shipbuilding company was captured while attempting to flee Oahu on a fully fueled boat stocked with cash and provisions for a long sea voyage, authorities said Friday. Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he...
