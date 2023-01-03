Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
(THE CONVERSATION) California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of...
wdhn.com
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living closest to some Bay Area and Santa Cruz County beaches Wednesday night. Emergency crews urged the public to stay away from the coast Thursday morning as the storm and high tide continued whipping up a monster swell.
wdhn.com
Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat
HONOLULU (KHON) – The fugitive CEO of a Hawaii-based shipbuilding company was captured while attempting to flee Oahu on a fully fueled boat stocked with cash and provisions for a long sea voyage, authorities said Friday. Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he...
Comments / 0