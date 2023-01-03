Read full article on original website
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
The Old Town School of Folk Music Opening Restaurant Nearby
The to-be-named restaurant will open later this summer
Raising Cane’s to Open Flagship Restaurant in Downtown Chicago
Chicken finger brand to open uniquely designed Restaurant on famed Michigan Ave
blockclubchicago.org
Flagship Back Of The Yards Coffeehouse Closes, But Owners Say Pilsen Location Coming Soon
BACK OF THE YARDS — A popular Back of the Yards coffee shop has closed as the owners move operations to a new location and expand to other parts of the city. Back of the Yards Coffeehouse, 2059 W. 47th St., closed Dec. 29. Co-owners Jesse Iñiguez and Mayra Hernandez opened the shop in 2017.
Fifty-One 50 Fusion Brings Hennessy Wings, Italian Beef Eggrolls And More To Auburn Gresham
AUBURN GRESHAM — When Tuesday Tanksley arrives at her South Side restaurant in the morning, she sometimes has customers ready to follow her through the door. Tanksley opened Fifty-One 50 Fusion, 7354 S. Ashland Ave., in December with her business partner, Latrell Gayden. Every day, she whips up “twisted” creations like the Amazing Cheeseburger, Most Tender Rib Rack and Jazzy Jerk Soup. Tanksley named every item on the sweeping menu.
Chicago magazine
All Hail the Party Cut
While out-of-town pizza styles — namely, those hailing from Detroit, Rome, New York, and Sicily — have gotten all the love locally in recent years, it’s time for tavern style to regain the spotlight. Chicago’s favorite homegrown contribution (sorry, deep dish) is seeing a resurgence, with artisan and cheffy pies leading the comeback. These are four of our favorites.
blockclubchicago.org
Invited In Only To Be Shut Out
CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
fox32chicago.com
Bridgeport soul food restaurant tagged with 'Black Lives Don't Matter' graffiti
CHICAGO - A Bridgeport soul food restaurant is looking to increase security after being tagged with racist graffiti. The restaurant's owner says when she discovered the hateful messages spray-painted on her business earlier this week, her heart sank. Located at 31st and Wallace in Bridgeport, Sydney Blakely opened Cook it...
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers strike 3 times in 70 minutes in West Loop, Near North Side
Chicago — Armed carjackers stole three vehicles in just over an hour on Thursday afternoon in the West Loop and on the Near North Side, according to Chicago police. A 6-year-old girl was inside one of the cars when the hijackers struck. Initial indications were that the three crimes might be related.
vfpress.news
Como’s Pizza Reverses Plans To Close, Will Remain Open
Como’s Pizza in Broadview announced on Jan. 6 that it plans to stay open despite earlier plans to close its doors for good. | Michael Romain. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Como’s Pizza, 1903 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Broadview, was supposed to permanently close...
Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?
South Suburban News Publisher Michael Taylor is concerned about the plight of missing women and girls in the south land. This week he talked about it in an interview with his staffers.
Fulla Bologna Opening Fourth Location in Rogers Park
The restaurant will move into the former home of Bacci Pizza
cwbchicago.com
West Loop hotel valet carjacked at gunpoint, another hijacking reported in Logan Square
Chicago — A hotel valet attendant was carjacked of a customer’s BMW in the West Loop on Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police. Then, Wednesday evening, armed carjackers stole another man’s BMW in Logan Square. The 25-year-old valet attendant had just parked the BMW X3 when four...
cwbchicago.com
4 arrested, guns recovered after hijackers strike in Gold Coast and West Loop
Chicago police arrested four suspected carjackers and recovered four guns after a series of armed hijackings unfolded Friday afternoon and evening between the Gold Coast and West Town. The arrests follow two days of similar crimes in the area. Yesterday’s spree began around 3 p.m. at the Marathon gas station,...
String of crimes near Wicker Park leave residents, alderman looking for answers
CHICAGO — At least a half-dozen armed robberies and two New Years Eve shootings near the Wicker Park neighborhood are leaving residents concerned over the safety of the area. “Obviously we don’t want it to continue getting more frequent,” said Mickey Kelly, a local. “So there’s got to be some police involvement to find out […]
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Pickwick Theatre to close its doors after nearly century-long run
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The final curtain call is nearing for the Pickwick Theatre in northwest suburban Park Ridge. The iconic movie theater is set to close its doors next week, after 55 years of entertaining the masses. The beautiful Art Deco theater has been a centerpiece in Park Ridge...
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Des Plaines, IL
If you haven’t been to the beautiful city of Des Plaines, you should make it your next travel destination. It’s conveniently located northwest of Chicago and north of O’Hare International Airport. Belonging to Cook County, Illinois, Des Plaines is included in the Chicago metropolitan area or Chicagoland.
