Brookfield, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside trustees throw support behind library officials

Four Riverside village trustees and the village’s president on Jan. 5 expressed public support for the staff and trustees of the Riverside Public Library, lauding them for resisting calls by two local residents to pull the book “Gender Queer” from the library’s collection. Library Director Janice...
RIVERSIDE, IL

