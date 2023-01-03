Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Related
wwnytv.com
9 year old honored for her life saving actions
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A 9 year old girl was honored Friday for saving her dad’s life. The American Legion Auxiliary gave Quinn Matthews a “Youth Hero Award.”. They say Quinn and her family were at a local Wal-Mart when her father was having a diabetic emergency.
wwnytv.com
William C. Couch, 92, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - William C. Couch died January 4, 2023 with his family by his side at his home in Chaumont, NY. He was 92. Bill was born September 6, 1930 to Dr. William Gordon Couch, a dentist, and Doris Glynn Couch, a homemaker. He had a brother George G. Couch, who died in 2020.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Two western New York-based not-for-profits have their eyes set on Jefferson County for 100 apartments. They say they’d be affordable places to live for working people. Plus, a third of the apartments would be for homeless veterans. It’s not here yet, but this group...
wwnytv.com
John James Mereau, 73, of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for John James Mereau, retired certified accountant, age 73 of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (January 13, 2023) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
SnowTown USA postponed until February
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s SnowTown USA event will be making its in-person return a little later than initially planned. Citing low snow volume and above-average temperatures, organizers have pushed the festival back from next weekend to February 4 and 5. Over the past two years, Covid has...
wwnytv.com
Gerald (Jerry) A. Roedel, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Gerald (Jerry) A. Roedel, 85, of Dexter, NY, passed away in hospice on January 5, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1937 in Buffalo, NY, son of Adam and Gertrude Roedel. He graduated from Kensington High School in 1955 and enlisted in the United...
wwnytv.com
T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown, NY died at his home on January 3, 2023 with the support and comfort of family, friends, and dedicated caregivers. Born on January 31, 1925 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Tom was the eldest of two sons of Thomas Algeo Walker and Clara Elizabeth Urling Walker. In 1943 he graduated from Peabody High School and attended Washington and Jefferson College, in Washington, PA, transferring to Case Institute of Technology, in Cleveland, OH and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Sciences in 1951. Between high school and college, Tom served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater as Sergeant and crew chief on a fleet of two- and four-engine aircraft. Graduating from college on his return to civilian life, Tom moved with his wife Mabel Elizabeth Brooks Walker and their first born, Constance Louise Walker, to Watertown at the invitation of notable Watertonian Wilson Watkins to accept a position as a mechanical engineer and, eventually, Director of Safety at New York Air Brake. He often recounted his first visit to Watertown to interview for that position as a moment of destiny, arriving late at night by train at the old Woodruff Hotel with light snow gently falling in a picturesque streetscape memory. He knew on that first visit that he would make his home and career in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Carol C. Allen, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol C. Allen, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on July 29, 1943 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Harold and Marie (Castro) Symonds. She graduated from Watertown High School and attended JCC. She...
wwnytv.com
Charlotte M. Stewart, 87, formerly of Watson
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte M. Stewart, 87, formerly of Watson, died on Friday morning, January 6, 2023 with her daughters at her side at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she was a resident since 2019. Charlotte was born on February 6, 1935 in Lowville the daughter...
wwnytv.com
William “Bill” Bulger, 71, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Bulger, 71, passed away on Wednesday at his home. There will be no funeral services. Arrangements with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
What Watertown could lose and gain under golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Watertown takes over the Watertown Golf Club, the city would lose thousands of dollars annually in property tax payments and in a lease payment. On the flip side, the city would get a golf course that could generate money. The club sits on land...
wwnytv.com
Some Antwerp residents frustrated over flooding, village’s response
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - It’s a recurring issue with a recurring response in Antwerp. Some villagers say flooding continues to be a problem, but officials say they can’t fix it. Antwerp resident David Gerrish says he has about reached his limit. “I have enough problems from serving...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bar to be demolished
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A closed Watertown bar will be torn down to make way for parking for Knowlton Technologies. William Hardin, Knowlton’s site manager, says the company recently bought Mick’s Place which is on Factory Street across from the plant. Hardin says Mick’s will come down...
wwnytv.com
Timothy Ayers, 70, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Timothy Ayers, 70, 7025 Hogsback Rd., passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.
wwnytv.com
Old elementary school to become apartments
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - After more than half a century, the Carthage Central School District has decided to part ways with the old Great Bend Elementary School. “Needs a lot of repairs. The upkeep was extensive. So the decision was made that through this current capital project, it was time to close the building and put it on the market for sale,” said Jennifer Primo, district superintendent.
wwnytv.com
Catherine S. Bickel, 94 of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Catherine S. Bickel, age 94 of Canton, NY and formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Wednesday (Jan 4, 2023) at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. There will be no public services. Surviving are two sons Carl (Joyce) Bickel of North...
wwnytv.com
Merchants adopt nations for FISU World University Games
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Local businesses are getting involved in the FISU World University Games starting next week in Canton and Potsdam. The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce invited merchants to adopt the international teams playing in the games. This includes flying that nation’s flag outside of their...
wwnytv.com
TV Dinner: Kale & Walnut Pesto
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning has an alternative for people who, like his wife, don’t care for traditional pesto made with basil. He shows us Kale and Walnut Pesto, which is a good way to start eating healthier. He serves it with shrimp and cavatappi pasta. You could use grilled chicken, pork or beef, and any kind of pasta.
wwnytv.com
June E. Zuhlsdorf, 84, of Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - June E. Zuhlsdorf, age 84, of Oswegatchie, NY passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Canton under the care of her family and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. There will be calling hours for June on Friday, January 13, 2023...
wwnytv.com
Vincent C. “Vince” Hartman, 72, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Vincent C. “Vince” Hartman, 72, passed away Thursday evening at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 28, 1950, in Alexandria Bay, son of Walter and Minnie Towers Hartman. He graduated...
Comments / 0