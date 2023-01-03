ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five teens arrested for Ballard robbery, leading police on chase

Seattle police arrested five teen boys for an alleged robbery of a man in Ballard and fleeing to The Commons Mall in Federal Way. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an assault and robbery at the 6500 block of 15th Avenue NW, where they found a man with minor injuries. He reported the suspects had taken his cell phone, backpack, and other items. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in two stolen vehicles, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

4 guns recovered after Seattle police tail men in stolen car from Central District to Tukwila

Seattle police arrested four men and recovered four guns after tailing the men in a stolen car from Seattle’s Central District to Tukwila on Tuesday night. According to police, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they saw the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers tried stopping the car but the driver sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Road Rage Leads to Shooting Friday Afternoon in Pinehurst Neighborhood

Police responded to a shooting where a victim was located with a non-life-threatening injury near the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and 10th Avenue East in the Pinehurst neighborhood. The male victim reported to officers, he and his friend were driving when a vehicle sped up beside them and fired...
KOMO News

Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires

TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Suspect in West Seattle Convenience Store Robbery

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who robbed a West Seattle gas station at gunpoint last month. In that incident, on December 4th, the suspect paid for gas at a pump at the station in the 9200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, then pulled up to the station’s convenience store. After entering the business, the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash before fleeing.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
MILL CREEK, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Wounded In Shooting Near Miller Park Neighborhood

One man was wounded in a shooting near the Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday Wednesday. At 11:18, police responded to reports of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. Officers formed a contact team and entered the alley, where they found a found a trail of blood that led to the entrance of a nearby apartment building, and then to a unit inside.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KUOW

Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients

Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
SEATTLE, WA
