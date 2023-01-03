Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
State Debate: Mike McCabe wonders if it's finally time for a new and different political party
Maybe it's finally time for a new and different political party, writes Mike McCabe on his More Verb than Noun blog. He insists that Americans are fed up with both the Republicans and Democrats. But, the new party can't come from the fringes, he says, but be launched like the Republican Party was formed in Ripon back in 1854.
State Debate: Bloggers don't agree on Tony Evers' inaugural address
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says that Gov. Tony Evers saluted democracy in his second inaugural address this week. It was an inspiring speech, he maintains, one that met the moment. M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite isn't as kind to the governor. He called for unity,...
Letter | Flat tax defies common sense
Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
Opinion | Inside the UW bubble, the $6.6 billion surplus doesn't exist
Wisconsin has a $6.6 billion budget surplus. But you’d never know that if you were inside the University of Wisconsin system. Inside the UW bubble, we’re constantly told to do more with less. To be more efficient and innovative. To form collaborative relationships with business, foundations and donors. I’ve even heard the state of Wisconsin being referred to as merely one of the UW’s “partners.”
