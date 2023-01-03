Pregnant woman fatally shot in Artesia while on her way to birthday party

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Artesia last week.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Family identified her as 25-year-old Marissa Alexis Perez. They said she was shot on her way to her aunt’s birthday party while in a car with her father.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, but a possible motive has not been released.

On Tuesday, a makeshift memorial of flowers and candles was growing in a shopping center near the scene of the deadly shooting.

“Marissa was expecting the biggest blessing, a baby in June,” a GoFundMe created by her family read.

Perez was described as “the most loyal, loving, outgoing and strongest person.”

“Nothing has prepared us for this immense feeling of loss and sorrow,” the fundraising page read.

“She was so excited, she seemed like a while new person,” the victim’s brother, Isaac Tolentino, told KTLA. “I’ve never seen my sister glow like that.”

“She was just an innocent person that didn’t deserve to be brutally murdered like that, or her baby” Perez’s aunt, April Perez, said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

