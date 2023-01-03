Read full article on original website
Morgan, Nelson Lead Bison Past South Dakota State, 65-59
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State’s Andrew Morgan put up 24 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Bison men’s basketball team to a 65-59 victory over South Dakota State on Thursday night inside the Scheels Center. Morgan’s 24 points tied a career-high, and he ripped down...
Wisniewski Wins Second Straight NCAA Elite 90 Award
(NDSU Athletics) FRISCO, Texas – North Dakota State linebacker Cole Wisniewski is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game. It is the second straight year Wisniewski has won the award. Wisniewski, a junior from Sparta, Wis., has a 4.00 grade-point...
MSUM Named Finalist for 2023 NCAA Division II Award of Excellence
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA has announced its finalists for the 2023 Division II Award of Excellence, a yearly award given to an institution in recognition of their community engagement efforts. MSU Moorhead has been named a finalist for the award thanks to their work last year with Joe’s Heroes and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
‘OSHA’ investigating workplace fatality at FedEx in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A workplace-related fatality at FedEx Freight in West Fargo is under investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wed. The 29-year-old man was a FedEx employee. He was trying to maneuver freight on a pallet in a semi trailer that had shifted when the pallet tipped over and crushed him. His name has not been released.
Norman County sheriff in Hospice care, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton has been placed in Hospice care after his recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said Thornton was diagnosed Dec. 8. Empting said he was asked to disclose the information by Thornton’s family, who wanted to thank the community for their support. Thornton was re-elected to another four-year term in Nov.
Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
Norman County Sheriff dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton died Thursday morning after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said Thornton, who was diagnosed Dec. 8, passed away peacefully around 7:15 a.m. with his family at his side. Empting said he was asked to...
Valley City Public Library struck by controversy over book; No decision yet on ban or not to ban
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NEWSDAKOTA/KFGO) – Heated debate at a public hearing in Valley City Thursday evening about the book in the youth section of the local public library called, “Let’s Talk About It.”. Since September, a group of citizens had asked the library director and the board...
Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022
FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
Dent man uninjured after vehicle struck by train
DENT, Minn. – A Dent man avoided injury when his pickup was hit by a train southeast of Dent Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the 66-year-old man was crossing the railroad tracks around 3:20 p.m. when his pickup got stuck. The man saw the train coming and got out of the pickup.
Man injured, charged with DUI in two-vehicle crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. Thursday on 32nd Avenue S. near the I-29 ramp. The vehicles were traveling eastbound and, as the first vehicle was turning onto the on-ramp to I-29, it was rear-ended by the vehicle behind them. After the...
Fundraiser set up for family of Sheriff Thornton
ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton, who died Thursday, cover medical expenses and help advance pancreatic cancer research. According to the GoFundMe, organized by his daughter Kate Payne, Thornton saw his doctor in late November for pain,...
