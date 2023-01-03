WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A workplace-related fatality at FedEx Freight in West Fargo is under investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wed. The 29-year-old man was a FedEx employee. He was trying to maneuver freight on a pallet in a semi trailer that had shifted when the pallet tipped over and crushed him. His name has not been released.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO