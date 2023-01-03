ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Weather conditions on Thursday were much quieter than what we saw on Wednesday. The cold front that brought severe weather to our area on Wednesday has now moved to our south, bringing showers and storms to the Florida peninsula. An area of high pressure is building to our west, which will help steer the Big Bend and South Georgia clear of any showers over the next few days.
FLORIDA STATE
OBA

Severe weather threat this afternoon into Wednesday

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a weather alert for this afternoon through Wednesday morning for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. The first round is expected in our area mid-afternoon. Here's more from the National Weather Service Mobile Alabama office... There is an...
MOBILE, AL
Uncovering Florida

Top 10 Florida Beaches for Spring Breakers

Affiliate links are in this article. Clickherefor more details. Miami Music Week is coming up in only a few short months and the locals know all too well what comes with it--college-aged mischief. However, Miamians are not the only residents living in a spring break hotspot! As a whole, Florida is a welcoming state featuring plenty of attractions and budget-friendly deals to match--quite an attractive pairing for any poor college student, so it's no wonder why Florida is often on the spring break itineraries. Whether you are looking to join in on the fun or avoid the massive crowds of young'uns like the plague, we rounded up the top ten beaches in Florida that are consistently popular for spring break.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
WDAM-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather

This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wogx.com

Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is

Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 6th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner, a Democrat who endorsed Governor DeSantis for reelection last year, has been nominated by Governor DeSantis to become the Executive Director of Florida Highway Safety. Kerner will immediately become the interim director until a confirmation vote takes place January 17th. In a related move...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida Is Home To Some Of The Best College Towns In America

College towns have made a name for themselves thanks to the local colleges and universities and their young students populating the area. Not everything in a college town is catered toward undergraduates. In fact, these destinations have plenty of amenities, attractions, restaurants, and bars that will keep everyone entertained. Some of these places have even become top places to live.
FLORIDA STATE

