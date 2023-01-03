ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Packers linebacker fractures his femur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season

For the second straight offseason, there will be questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that McVay will need some time after the season to make a decision about his future. McVay sounds burnt out and like he needs some time to recharge before he will know if he is ready... The post Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Greg Gard, Sharif Chambliss check out four-star wing Davion Hannah

WHITEFISH BAY -- 2025 wing Davion Hannah and Nicolet bested Dominican 65-64 on Wednesday. Hannah scored a game-high 21 points and scored the game-winning free throw with 3.4 seconds left. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach Sharif Chambliss were on hand. Marquette had an assistant coach present as...
MADISON, WI

