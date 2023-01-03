Read full article on original website
RideApart
After The Hornet And Transalp, Is Honda Working On A GB750?
Honda went to work in Fall 2022. After debuting the CB750 Hornet at Intermot in October, Big Red hit us with a one-two combo by dropping the XL750 Transalp at EICMA. Both models leveraged historic Honda nameplates but championed an all-new parallel-twin powerplant to meet today’s middleweight class demands.
RideApart
QJ Motor-Owned MBP Presents The C1002V Cruiser
At EICMA 2022, a new motorcycle brand by the name of MBP, or Moto Bologna Passione made its debut. With Italian roots and styling, the company is the newest premium brand under the Chinese automotive and motorcycle conglomerate Qianjiang. In case you were unaware, Qianjiang is the parent company of brands like Benelli, QJ Motor, and Keeway, and MBP is the newest feather on their cap.
RideApart
Five Bikes Earl Is Looking Forward To In 2023
It was a great year last year. There were a lot of new bikes and exciting things that manufacturers did on two wheels, but looking forward, here are my top five most anticipated models to come. On a more personal note, after adding another bike to the garage, I feel...
RideApart
Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
RideApart
Zard Introduces New ECU Upgrade For The Triumph Speed Triple 1200
When Triumph reintroduced the Speed Triple in 2021, fans of naked sportbikes around the world were treated to a new generation hyper-naked machine that carried the refinement of the British brand, while dishing out an extensive amount of power. Although the previous generation of Speed Triples, with its 1,050cc triple, was already an impressive machine, it's clear that Triumph outdid itself with the new 1200.
Washington Examiner
US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
RideApart
Is Yamaha All Set To Release The YZF-R9 In 2024?
Yamaha has a gem of a streetbike lineup in the form of the MT series. Over the course of the last few years, the MT naked bike range has given birth to the XSR lineup, as well as more recently, the Tenere 700 and YZF-R7. Now, with the YZF-R6 supersport well and truly relegated to the circuit, and the YZF-R7 not quite occupying the same space as the 600cc supersport, a gaping hole exists in Yamaha's YZF-R lineup.
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait
These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Maca unveils its improved hydrogen-powered flying racecar at CES 2023
French startup Maca Flight has unveiled its first hydrogen-powered flying race car concept with improved design and new strategic partners at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. To advance its vision of holding test flights in 2023, the firm has now partnered with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and SEGULA Technologies. "We...
Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023
KARIYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023. We have created new values as the “Interior Space Creator” by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/
Top Speed
A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023
The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
RideApart
BMW Motorrad USA Ends 2022 On A Sales High Note
BMW has endured the COVID-19 pandemic in impeccable fashion. The brand wasn’t immune to the resource shortages, supply chain holdups, or rising inflation that plagued the rest of the industry by any means. Still, the Bavarians continued to roll out products, introducing the full R 18 lineup in the midst of the health crisis.
hypebeast.com
Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range
Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
Maple Brothers Is Selling A Beautiful 1960 Corvette
Even new models have to respect this car’s engineering. 1960, the beginning of an era for GM and all of the nation's muscle and sports car builders of that time. You had such vehicles as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger/Charger. However there is one car that stood out atop the rest as a true icon of American speed. That, of course, was the first generation Corvette.
RideApart
Voge Has Beginners In Its Sights With New Sfida SR125 Maxi-Scooter
At EICMA 2022, Chinese manufacturer Voge, a premium spinoff of motorcycle manufacturing giant Loncin, unveiled the Sfida SR4 max-scooter, a full-size maxi-scooter designed to go head to head with the likes of the BMW C 400 GT and Yamaha XMAX. While maxi-scooters are indeed popular in Europe, they're not exactly accessible to young, first-time riders, given the strict licensing regulations in the old continent.
Why Are Semi-Truck Wheels Shaped Differently?
Semi-truck wheels aren't shaped the same on every axle? Why is that? The answer is simpler than you would expect. The post Why Are Semi-Truck Wheels Shaped Differently? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Harley Poised To Present New And Returning Models In 2023
Harley-Davidson is in the final planning stages for its big announcement on January 18, 2023. In addition to outlining its 120th-anniversary Homecoming event, the Motor Company will also roll out new-for-2023 models. If you simply can’t wait for the official announcement, Harley’s latest regulatory submissions provide a sneak peek at some of the tricks the company has up its sleeve.
northernarchitecture.us
Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time
Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
Consumer Reports.org
Best Three-Stage Snow Blowers of 2023
Raise a frostbitten hand if you like clearing snow. We thought not. Fortunately, three-stage snow blowers, sometimes called snow throwers, tackle that woeful winter chore up to 30 percent faster than two-stage models, in part because they can clear deeper snow with a single pass. “Upgrading from a two-stage to...
RideApart
Spanish Manufacturer Wottan Presents The Beginner-Friendly Rebbe 125
Spanish motorcycle brand Wottan is a new player in the world of two wheels, and operates mostly within the beginner-friendly segment. With operations in Spain and Italy, the company is looking forward to expanding across the old continent, and has a number of really attractive offerings, particularly because of their affodable price tags.
