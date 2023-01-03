Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
GeForce NOW levels up in a big way as new games join the service
NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW made a splash at CES this week as part of the company’s showcase. During its livestream, NVIDIA announced a lot of updates about upcoming products (like the RTX 4070 Ti GPU) as well as its cloud gaming service. The big announcement for GeForce NOW was the arrival of a new Ultimate plan.
Android Headlines
Razer reveals its biggest Blade gaming laptop ever at CES
Every year like clockwork, Razer announces a refreshed lineup of Blade gaming laptops at CES, and this year it’s introducing the new Blade 16 and Blade 18. Two new size categories that push performance to new heights for gamers. The standout here is the Blade 18. Razer’s biggest gaming...
Android Headlines
New Lenovo gaming monitors promise great performance at low cost
Not one to be left behind, Lenovo is announcing some new gaming monitors at CES this year with the Legion Y27f-30 and the Legion Y27qf-30. Both are 27-inch monitors with flat panels using IPS technology. But one offers Full HD resolution while the other is QHD. That being said, resolution is really where the differences end here.
Android Headlines
This OLED TV can stick onto any surface and runs on batteries
CES is where we typically see some pretty crazy tech gadgets that get announced. And a lot of the time, they never actually go on sale. The Displace TV fits into that camp, though we do hope it goes on sale at some point. Basically, Displace TV is a 55-inch...
Android Headlines
Best Of CES 2023: Alienware m18
The Alienware m18 is the gaming laptop you’ve been waiting for. Gaming laptops for many won’t cut it simply because they just don’t have the means to replace a desktop, that is until now with the Alienware m18 that Alienware showed off at CES, its biggest and baddest gaming laptop ever. To be clear, this isn’t Alienware’s first 18-inch laptop. It released a version of the m18 quite a few years ago. But that hardly compares to the version Alienware is launching this year.
Android Headlines
Best Of CES 2023: Dell Concept Nyx Gamepad
Dell’s Concept Nyx gamepad brings excitement to the controller space. The Dell Concept Nyx gamepad looks like just another controller at first glance, but there’s a lot of exciting features there that made it a CES showstopper and one of the best things we’ve seen all week. As we said, it looks like a just a plain old controller from Alienware. Something you’d see from a gaming brand that wants to venture into the controller space. But Dell, and of course Alienware, weren’t content to create just another controller.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme
Lenovo stole the show at CES with its beastly Lenovo Tab Extreme. CES 2023 is going on now, and several tech companies are showing off their latest and greatest projects. Among them, Lenovo took the wraps off of its latest and most powerful tablet, and it’s a beast! This is the Lenovo Tab Extreme. This productivity-focused tablet will definitely help you get some serious work done.
Android Headlines
Lenovo reveals new Legion gaming desktops at CES
At CES this year, Lenovo is announcing some new gaming desktops called the Legion Tower 7i and the Legion Tower 5i to accompany its latest lineup of gaming laptops. The Legion Tower 7i is the more powerful of the two, but both PCs are equipped with decent specs and should promise more than capable performance for gamers looking at prebuilt machines.
Android Headlines
Key Galaxy S23 Ultra specs revealed in a fresh leak
Samsung‘s 2023 flagships are almost here. The company will reportedly launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. Rumors and leaks have already revealed plenty about the new phones. And as we inch closer to the launch event, new leaks keep surfacing. A noted tipster recently shared some of the key specs of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It isn’t a whole new set of information, but there are quite a few takeaways in the latest leak. Let’s check those out.
Android Headlines
This new gaming monitor from ASUS has a really neat trick
During CES this week ASUS announced a few new gaming monitors, including the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP. A gaming monitor with a cool trick that caters to professional and competitive gamers. In addition, ASUS also revealed the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM, and the ROG Swift PG32UQXR. All three monitors offer something unique and have their own reasons for being notable.
Android Headlines
Lenovo's new Legion Pro gaming laptops are tuned with AI
Like the rest of gaming brands out there, Lenovo is unveiling its latest gaming laptops at CES, but the company is doing something a tad unique with Legion Pro series this year. While you can expect the usual set of upgrades and improvements, like more powerful components and refined designs, Lenovo’s latest Legion Pro gaming laptops are tuned with artificial intelligence.
Android Headlines
Lenovo just announced a dual screen OLED Laptop
At CES 2023, Lenovo has a number of new Yoga laptops and other computers that it is announcing. But the one that really caught our attention is the Yoga Book 9i. This is a dual screen OLED laptop. And the pricing isn’t actually all that crazy, but we’ll get to that in a minute.
Android Headlines
Samsung unveils UDR 2000 display, possibly for Galaxy S23 Ultra
It was rumored in November last year that Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will boast the industry’s brightest smartphone display yet. We heard that the phone will offer a peak brightness of more than 2,000 nits. Newer rumors have since quashed those hopes saying that the entire Galaxy S23 lineup will max out at 1,750 nits of peak brightness. While we can’t tell which is true just yet, we have confirmation that Samsung has made a smartphone display with more than 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The company unveiled the UDR 2000 OLED panel at CES 2023.
Android Headlines
Best Of CES 2023: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is bigger and better than ever. Samsung came to CES this year with some big dreams and even bigger monitors, and one of those monitors is the new Odyssey Neo G9, its best gaming monitor yet. The Odyssey Neo G9 is not only Samsung’s best gaming monitor though, it’s also Samsung’s biggest to date. Carrying a massive 57-inch display, immersive gaming has never looked this good.
Android Headlines
HP's new Dragonfly Pro Chromebook looks like it's for gamers, but it's not
We’re knee-deep in CES 2023, and we’ve already seen some amazing devices coming down the pipeline. HP already showed off its Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds targeted at hybrid workers. Now, the company just unveiled its new computer for the average consumer. HP showed off its Dragonfly Pro Chromebook.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Intel Raptor Lake CPUs
The 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake CPUs are ideal options for thin laptops and IoT devices. Back in September last year, Intel presented its 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips. Those chips are made for regular desktop machines, so we were waiting for Intel to show off its lineup for mobile devices. That happened at CES 2023, as Intel introduced its 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs for thin laptops and IoT devices. Considering what the company delivered, we’ve decided to enlist these chips amongst our ‘Best of CES 2023’ products. In other words, we’ve decided to hand out an award to Intel.
Android Headlines
CES 2023: Lenovo's newest ThinkBook has two displays & twists
At CES 2023, Lenovo announced its latest take on the rotating display laptop, with the ThinkBook Plus Twist. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist does exactly what it sounds like. The display can twist around and be used with the laptop closed. It has a rotating dual display. With one side being a 2.8K OLED display, an an e-ink display on the other side, which could be good for taking notes.
Android Headlines
The ThinkPhone By Motorola is now offical at CES!
It’s been leaked and rumored for weeks, but now it’s official. Motorola just took the wraps off of the upcoming ThinkPhone at CES 2023, and it’s everything we imagined. Let’s take a look and see if this phone should be under your radar. We get our...
Android Headlines
Best Of CES 2023: Razer Project Carol
Razer has come up with some crazy concepts over the years, and the latest concept which it brought to CES this year, called Project Carol, is its best one yet. First and foremost, this is a concept product. Which means there’s definitely a chance it never moves into actual full production. But we really hope it does because it’s a game changing product for gamers.
Android Headlines
The Leica Cine 1 laser TV is the first of its kind to support Google TV
CES 2023 has brought a new laser TV from Leica. This product ushers the camera manufacturer into a new industry, and it comes with a cool software feature. The Cine 1 is the first laser TV to launch with Google TV support. This is Leica’s first shot at making a...
