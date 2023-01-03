Funeral procession for Pelé begins after thousands, including Brazil’s president Lula da Silva, visited 24-hour wake

Read full article on original website
Former Paris Saint-Germain and Cameroon midfielder Modeste M'Bami dies of a heart attack aged 40
Former Cameroon and Paris St Germain midfielder Modeste M'bami died on Saturday aged 40 after a heart attack, the Ligue 1 club said as they offered their condolences to his family.
New York Post
Ex-Marine Pen Farthing forced to evacuate from Kabul — because of Prince Harry memoir
The former Marine Pen Farthing, who coordinated the evacuation of cats and dogs from Kabul in Aug. 2021, says he had to leave the city because of Prince Harry’s claim that the royal killed 25 Taliban soldiers during his two tours of combat. Pen Farthing slammed Harry’s autobiography, “Spare,” which was released prematurely in Spain last week, as “badly judged.” Farthing, 53, said Friday Harry’s revelations about the prince’s time in Afghanistan have put his own life in danger, the Sun reported. He left Kabul, leaving behind his work with animal shelters because of the “potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like...
