Funeral procession for Pelé begins after thousands, including Brazil’s president Lula da Silva, visited 24-hour wake

The former Marine Pen Farthing, who coordinated the evacuation of cats and dogs from Kabul in Aug. 2021, says he had to leave the city because of Prince Harry’s claim that the royal killed 25 Taliban soldiers during his two tours of combat. Pen Farthing slammed Harry’s autobiography, “Spare,” which was released prematurely in Spain last week, as “badly judged.” Farthing, 53, said Friday Harry’s revelations about the prince’s time in Afghanistan have put his own life in danger, the Sun reported. He left Kabul, leaving behind his work with animal shelters because of the “potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like...

17 MINUTES AGO