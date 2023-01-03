ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

1/9 Debris Flow Remembrance Event Cancelled Due to Storm

It is with a heavy heart and an abundance of caution that Monday evening’s Raising Our Light commemorative ceremony to remember those lost in the 1/9 Debris Flow, is CANCELED. Raising Our Light was scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School. The...
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Light rain this weekend, heavy rain early next week

Following Friday's sunny and dry weather, clouds and a chance of rain returns over the weekend. Light, scattered showers begin late Saturday and linger into much of the day on Sunday. The system is expected to fizzle out before it reaches Ventura County. High Surf remains a concern, which is why a High Surf Advisory The post Light rain this weekend, heavy rain early next week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Evacuation warning issued for riverbed, flood watch going into effect

– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kvta.com

An Angry Ocean Has Been Testing The Coast Of Ventura County

(Photos above by Steve Doll) (Photo courtesy City of Ventura) While a lot of attention has been focused on the sky and the rain from the recent storm, high surf has been attacking the beaches and other coastal areas of Ventura County. Breakers higher than the Ventura Pier forced its...
News Channel 3-12

Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued

Following the quick break between systems on Tuesday, a significant storm moves into region Wednesday. Widespread, heavy rain and strong winds are expected into Thursday. Below average temperatures will accompany the windy and rainy conditions ahead. Between an inch and a half to three inches of rain is expected along the coast, with up to The post Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Harbor and Stearns Wharf Closed Due to Storm Impacts

The Santa Barbara Waterfront and Harbor were hit hard by the combination of large swell and high tides overnight and [Friday] morning. There was localized coastal flooding and storm surge that impacted Waterfront parking lots, beaches, the harbor, and Stearns Wharf. As the tide recedes this afternoon City staff will begin cleanup of sand and debris throughout the Waterfront and Harbor.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm

With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

A Night Of Heavy Rain For Ventura County

(Radar track at 7 AM Thursday) THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official information...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

