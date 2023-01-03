Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
See Storm Photos and Videos From Southern Santa Barbara County
This week’s storm brought heavy rain, high winds and high surf to Santa Barbara County, which made for some dramatic scenes. Flooding, minor rockslides and downed trees caused some road closures and damage across the county on Wednesday and Thursday. Noozhawk photographers and readers got photos and videos of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
1/9 Debris Flow Remembrance Event Cancelled Due to Storm
It is with a heavy heart and an abundance of caution that Monday evening’s Raising Our Light commemorative ceremony to remember those lost in the 1/9 Debris Flow, is CANCELED. Raising Our Light was scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School. The...
Light rain this weekend, heavy rain early next week
Following Friday's sunny and dry weather, clouds and a chance of rain returns over the weekend. Light, scattered showers begin late Saturday and linger into much of the day on Sunday. The system is expected to fizzle out before it reaches Ventura County. High Surf remains a concern, which is why a High Surf Advisory The post Light rain this weekend, heavy rain early next week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Evacuation warning issued for riverbed, flood watch going into effect
– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.
kvta.com
An Angry Ocean Has Been Testing The Coast Of Ventura County
(Photos above by Steve Doll) (Photo courtesy City of Ventura) While a lot of attention has been focused on the sky and the rain from the recent storm, high surf has been attacking the beaches and other coastal areas of Ventura County. Breakers higher than the Ventura Pier forced its...
Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued
Following the quick break between systems on Tuesday, a significant storm moves into region Wednesday. Widespread, heavy rain and strong winds are expected into Thursday. Below average temperatures will accompany the windy and rainy conditions ahead. Between an inch and a half to three inches of rain is expected along the coast, with up to The post Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
Paso Robles issues evacuation warning for Salinas Riverbed ahead of storm
“This storm has the potential for significant damage and threat to human life,” the city of Paso Robles said in a release Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Harbor and Stearns Wharf Closed Due to Storm Impacts
The Santa Barbara Waterfront and Harbor were hit hard by the combination of large swell and high tides overnight and [Friday] morning. There was localized coastal flooding and storm surge that impacted Waterfront parking lots, beaches, the harbor, and Stearns Wharf. As the tide recedes this afternoon City staff will begin cleanup of sand and debris throughout the Waterfront and Harbor.
kvta.com
A Night Of Heavy Rain For Ventura County, Ventura River Near Minor Flood Stage
(Photo of Ventura River courtesy Don Shift) THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official...
Noozhawk
NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm
With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
Winter storm barrels ashore in SLO County, bringing strong winds and rain
Check back here for live updates of the storm throughout the day.
Highway 154 closed due to rock slides as Central Coast sees downed trees and flooding
Evacuations remain in effect for Santa Barbara County residents near recent burn areas.
kvta.com
A Night Of Heavy Rain For Ventura County
(Radar track at 7 AM Thursday) THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official information...
Several flood, wind, and surf alerts triggered with Wednesday’s incoming storm
Rainfall will be moderate to heavy as the main front moves across the region Wednesday to Thursday. The post Several flood, wind, and surf alerts triggered with Wednesday’s incoming storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Update: Evacuations lifted in Santa Barbara County after severe storms; Hwy. 154 closed
Santa Barbara County areas have received several inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m.
Several Santa Maria area roadways flooded during storm
This week's rain storm has caused several Santa Maria area roadways to become flooded over the past 24 hours. The post Several Santa Maria area roadways flooded during storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Locals react to high surf and rain on the Central Coast
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for beaches in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties in effect now through 6:00a.m. Thursday. The post Locals react to high surf and rain on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm surge slams through Ventura Harbor, destroying docks and damaging boats
One resident captured the sudden surge just outside her home. You can hear the crunching as moorings snap, docks break and boats crash into each other.
Storm brought more than 4 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. And more is on the way
Several SLO County spots received more than 2 inches of rain.
