I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
kjas.com
Driver injured in rollover crash
A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to Standifer, 31-year-old Cedrick Smith...
scttx.com
Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire
January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
kjas.com
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
Two men arrested after truck crashes into ditch following chase involving Jasper County deputy
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested, one on an unrelated charge, after a chase in Jasper County ended in a crash. It happened Thursday, January 5, 2023. A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville around 8 p.m.
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4
Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, at approximately 6 pm, Lake Charles Police Department announced that they are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Ryan Street and East College Street until approximately 7 pm due to a vehicle crash.
kjas.com
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
kjas.com
Woodville day care center cleared of any wrongdoing
In September of 2022 The Early Birds Day Care Center in the 500 block of Dogwood Street in Woodville was in the news for weeks following what was said to be widespread abuse and neglect of children by the owner of the center Jillian Bass and her assistant Kelly Bass. However, word later came that the allegations had been made by a former employee, who was disgruntled and trying to hurt the facility.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 5th, 2023
Deaths – 200 (Was 200 on 12/15/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 5th, 2023:. Brookeland – 1 (Was 0 on 12/15/22) Jasper – 18 (Was 9 on 12/15/22) Kirbyville – 4 (Was 0 on 12/15/22) Buna – 10 (Was 1 on 12/15/22)
kjas.com
South LA crawfish suppliers say negative crop while Newton restaurant says no problems here
Crawfish suppliers in south Louisiana say that last year’s extremely hot summer and drought conditions followed by a bitterly cold weather event in December is negatively affecting this year’s crawfish supply. However, a Newton restaurant says they’re getting some nice size crawfish so far. A report filed...
kjas.com
Stolen tractor found, other items still missing after Newton County crime
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a stolen tractor has been found, but other items remain missing after the department’s first reported burglary of 2023. According to Burby, it happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 1st at 1282 County Road 3102 in the Call Community. Burby said...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 44-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time of the blaze.
calcasieu.info
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
KLTV
Video shows inmate's alleged escape from Smith County Jail transport van
Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Theft Suspects in Vinton
The Vinton Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects who were believed to be involved in recent thefts at local businesses. Anyone with information can submit it to the Vinton Police Department by following this link.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of setting fire to mobile home with people inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Calcasieu Parish...
kjas.com
Good boy! VPSO bloodhound Bo finds missing 90-year-old man with dementia
Bo is a good boy, and he knows it. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department bloodhound tracking dog is being credited with finding a missing 90-year-old man with dementia who wandered off from his home. The department says their deputies responded to a residence in the Burr Ferry Community at...
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 4, 2023, after he allegedly smashed the glass of the Calcasieu Correctional Center’s front door by throwing a rock at it and then used his hands to push out the shattered glass.
kjas.com
Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
