Burkeville, TX

Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
VINTON, LA
kjas.com

Driver injured in rollover crash

A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to Standifer, 31-year-old Cedrick Smith...
JASPER, TX
scttx.com

Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire

January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
CENTER, TX
kjas.com

Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
EVADALE, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4

Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, at approximately 6 pm, Lake Charles Police Department announced that they are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Ryan Street and East College Street until approximately 7 pm due to a vehicle crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

All he wanted to do is go fishing

Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Woodville day care center cleared of any wrongdoing

In September of 2022 The Early Birds Day Care Center in the 500 block of Dogwood Street in Woodville was in the news for weeks following what was said to be widespread abuse and neglect of children by the owner of the center Jillian Bass and her assistant Kelly Bass. However, word later came that the allegations had been made by a former employee, who was disgruntled and trying to hurt the facility.
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 5th, 2023

Deaths – 200 (Was 200 on 12/15/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 5th, 2023:. Brookeland – 1 (Was 0 on 12/15/22) Jasper – 18 (Was 9 on 12/15/22) Kirbyville – 4 (Was 0 on 12/15/22) Buna – 10 (Was 1 on 12/15/22)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
calcasieu.info

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLTV

Video shows inmate's alleged escape from Smith County Jail transport van

Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
LONGVIEW, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal

Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 4, 2023, after he allegedly smashed the glass of the Calcasieu Correctional Center’s front door by throwing a rock at it and then used his hands to push out the shattered glass.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

