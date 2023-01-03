ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis snow emergency day 2, side streets remain messy

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As Minneapolis enters the second day of the delayed snow emergency following a storm that saw snow totals surpass 14 inches, side streets remain messy. Day two of the snow emergency means no parking starting at 8 a.m. on the even side of the street on both sides of all parkways.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds

MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow

FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up

MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis, St. Paul close school buildings; snow totals could reach 10 inches in Twin Cities

For the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey and Nick Woltman report, “A slow-moving winter storm settled over the Twin Cities on Tuesday, closing schools, snarling traffic and canceling flights. The storm is also giving many students across the metro a snow day on Wednesday — including Anoka-Hennepin and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan. St. Paul Public Schools are opting for an e-learning day (with varsity practices and games held or canceled on a case-by-case basis). Expect two to five more inches of snow to fall by Wednesday evening, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported on Wednesday morning.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy