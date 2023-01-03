Read full article on original website
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
fox9.com
Minneapolis snow emergency day 2, side streets remain messy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As Minneapolis enters the second day of the delayed snow emergency following a storm that saw snow totals surpass 14 inches, side streets remain messy. Day two of the snow emergency means no parking starting at 8 a.m. on the even side of the street on both sides of all parkways.
Mysterious heavy snowfall in Chanhassen Friday morning
The mysterious snowfall that piled up to a half inch in Chanhassen Friday morning wasn't associated with an organized storm system. No precipitation showed up on radar. So what happened? Where did the freak snow come from?. Anyone who was out and about yesterday with all that sunshine saw there...
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
fox9.com
Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow
FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport
A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The...
Heavy snowfall brings a new problem for cities: Where do they put it all?
Even Minneapolis’s top director in charge of plowing says it’s a lot. With our season total to an already impressive 48 inches, officials with the City of Minneapolis are challenged to find places to put all of the snow.
fox9.com
Minneapolis passes on snow emergency, leading residents to dig out Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab your shovels. The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in. FOX...
They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up
MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
Watch: Semi-trailer jackknifes on I-94, overturns in mound of snow
Among the many crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Wednesday's heavy snow was this jackknifing semi-trailer on I-94. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94 just west of Albertville Premium Outlets. With the space between the westbound and eastbound...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MnDOT issues 'no travel advisory' in southwestern Minnesota
Two southwestern Minnesota counties are under a "no travel advisory" Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's advisory was issued for Rockford and Nobles counties due to heavy snow and strong winds, causing reduced visibility for drivers. MN 511 reports that visibility as of Tuesday morning is "one-tenth of a...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
Ice maze opens in Eagan as part of Winter Skolstice event
A half-mile ice maze has opened at Viking Lakes in Eagan for "Winter Skolstice," an winter event with a warming house, curling and pond hockey. The maze will be open through Feb. 19.
Minneapolis, St. Paul close school buildings; snow totals could reach 10 inches in Twin Cities
For the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey and Nick Woltman report, “A slow-moving winter storm settled over the Twin Cities on Tuesday, closing schools, snarling traffic and canceling flights. The storm is also giving many students across the metro a snow day on Wednesday — including Anoka-Hennepin and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan. St. Paul Public Schools are opting for an e-learning day (with varsity practices and games held or canceled on a case-by-case basis). Expect two to five more inches of snow to fall by Wednesday evening, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported on Wednesday morning.”
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
