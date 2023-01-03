Read full article on original website
waupacanow.com
Mueller named EMT of the Year
Rachael Mueller, who has worked part-time for Clintonville Area Ambulance since 2015, received the Wisconsin VFW EMT of the Year award. Mueller was nominated by the VFW Local Post 664 of Clintonville, and received the award at a ceremony in Milwaukee earlier this year. “It’s quite the honor,” Mueller told...
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
waupacanow.com
Pecore, Sally
Sally Ann Pecore, age 84 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Cherry Meadows in Appleton, WI. Sally was born on January 2, 1939; daughter of the late John and Margaret (Gresen) Hanson in Waupaca. On December 26, 1957 she married Thomas Pecore in Shawano, WI.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
wearegreenbay.com
Apartment fire above Fond du Lac tavern leaves several pets dead
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in a second-floor apartment above a tavern in Fond du Lac has taken the lives of ‘several’ pets. According to the Fond du Lac fire/Rescue, crews were made aware of the fire in the 200 block of West 9th Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
CBS 58
'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
waupacanow.com
Iola Winter Carnival announces court
Four princesses have been selected for the 2023 Iola Winter Carnival Court. Rebecca Woiak, Mackenzie Woyak, Chloe Timdal and Malea Tessen are seniors at Iola-Scandinavia High School. The event will be held the first weekend in February. Rebecca Woiak. “The Iola Winter Carnival is a great event for the community,”...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Missing Fox Cities man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
NEENAH, Wis. — A missing 88-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning has been found safe. Raymond Rast had last been seen around 8 a.m. in Appleton, officials said. He is from the Neenah area. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, he has been found safe and a Silver Alert issued on his behalf has been canceled. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
waupacanow.com
Ponto, Linda
Linda (Wilcox) Ponto, age 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in the Township of Royalton on April 7, 1937, the thirteenth child of the late Harry and Jeanie (Henry) Wilcox. After attending Weyauwega High School, Linda married Alton Ponto on September 24, 1955, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega, where they remained life-long members.
rejournals.com
Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin
Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
Arrests made after large police presence on Smith Street in Green Bay
Green Bay Police said an additional arrest has been made in Oconto County of a person of interest believed to be connected to a shooting on Smith Street last month, which is a homicide investigation.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/4/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Police in Fond du Lac say a 48-year-old Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9 millimeter handgun Friday night. The incident happened at the Countryside Village Apartments in the 800 block of Security Drive. The man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported just before nine o’clock Friday evening.
