Oshkosh, WI

Mueller named EMT of the Year

Rachael Mueller, who has worked part-time for Clintonville Area Ambulance since 2015, received the Wisconsin VFW EMT of the Year award. Mueller was nominated by the VFW Local Post 664 of Clintonville, and received the award at a ceremony in Milwaukee earlier this year. “It’s quite the honor,” Mueller told...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Pecore, Sally

Sally Ann Pecore, age 84 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Cherry Meadows in Appleton, WI. Sally was born on January 2, 1939; daughter of the late John and Margaret (Gresen) Hanson in Waupaca. On December 26, 1957 she married Thomas Pecore in Shawano, WI.
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Apartment fire above Fond du Lac tavern leaves several pets dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in a second-floor apartment above a tavern in Fond du Lac has taken the lives of ‘several’ pets. According to the Fond du Lac fire/Rescue, crews were made aware of the fire in the 200 block of West 9th Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
CBS 58

'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line

(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Iola Winter Carnival announces court

Four princesses have been selected for the 2023 Iola Winter Carnival Court. Rebecca Woiak, Mackenzie Woyak, Chloe Timdal and Malea Tessen are seniors at Iola-Scandinavia High School. The event will be held the first weekend in February. Rebecca Woiak. “The Iola Winter Carnival is a great event for the community,”...
IOLA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Ponto, Linda

Linda (Wilcox) Ponto, age 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in the Township of Royalton on April 7, 1937, the thirteenth child of the late Harry and Jeanie (Henry) Wilcox. After attending Weyauwega High School, Linda married Alton Ponto on September 24, 1955, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega, where they remained life-long members.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
rejournals.com

Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin

Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
APPLETON, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
hometownbroadcasting.com

1/4/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

Police in Fond du Lac say a 48-year-old Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9 millimeter handgun Friday night. The incident happened at the Countryside Village Apartments in the 800 block of Security Drive. The man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported just before nine o’clock Friday evening.
FOND DU LAC, WI

