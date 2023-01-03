Read full article on original website
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience–the SmartThings Station. The station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices while having the look and functionality of a charging pad. The SmartHome Station converts Samsung's...
Ring unveils new car dashboard camera at CES 2023
You don't have to be a smart home aficionado to know Ring; most of us have encountered a Ring video doorbell in our daily lives. You may have noticed a video doorbell when visiting friends and family or trick-or-treating -- or maybe watching compilations of hilarious videos captured. Now, Ring wants to extend its security coverage to your car with the Ring Car Cam.
Smart home trends at CES 2023: Matter support, immersive lighting, and LG sneaker displays
New smart home trends were popping up from booth to booth throughout CES 2023. As we cover Nanoleaf, Eve, Google, and others adopting new tech and embracing the smart home world, some 2023 smart home trends are emerging that should give users a more connected and seamless experience with the Internet of Things.
Amazon's new Fire TV is already on sale: Save $150
The new year means new deals, and Amazon's leading the charge with $150 off their brand new QLED Fire TV. The deal only applies to the 65-inch model, but the real way Amazon sweetened the deal is that no Prime Membership is required (but we strongly recommend it). Right now, you can pick it up for only $550.
This new smart bird feeder can capture close-up images of hummingbirds
CES 2023 has already seen some of the top companies release major products, from laptop-charging e-bikes to TV displays that can stick anywhere. This year, one major company created a way to keep an eye on your feathered friends with the Bird Buddysmart hummingbird feeder. Special Feature. CES 2023: The...
Hyte's new Y40 PC case brings its wraparound glass to a more traditional shape
Hyte, a subsidiary of long-lived gaming PC maker iBuyPower, burst onto the scene with its highly unusual Y60 PC case last year. The model strayed from the bog-standard rectangular prism shape of most PC cases since time immemorial by adding an extra bend at the front left corner. Stranger yet, the entire corner, front, and side of the case were all tempered glass.
John Deere rolls out new battery-powered farming and construction equipment
For the first day of CES, John Deere, a leader in the farming and heavy machinery industries, announced two new technologies and detailed innovations it released earlier in 2022. John Deere CEO John May delivered a keynote speech touching on a series of real-world situations John Deere's technology hopes to...
CES 2023 tech you can actually buy now
CES has kicked off in Las Vegas, and brands like Dell, LG, and GE have announced some truly impressive tech. And if you've been making a wishlist of everything that's been revealed, you're in luck: You can pre-order a few things right now, which means you won't have to wait until autumn or winter to get your hands on next-level tech.
The best TV announcements from CES 2023
Each year, CES impresses tech fanatics with eye-opening innovations like flying cars, color-changing appliances, or the new Ram EV pickup truck. And though this is all fascinating to see and makes for catchy headlines, it's the real-world innovations that we use every day that do it for me -- and the most innovative televisions fall squarely in that category.
AMD debuts the Ryzen 7040 series, with dedicated on-chip AI engine
AMD on Wednesday evening unveiled the Ryzen 7040 series, the industry's first mobile x86 processor to feature a dedicated on-chip AI engine. AMD CEO Lisa Su debuted the chips at CES in Las Vegas, using the show's keynote stage to showcase AMD's advancements in AI and other areas of innovation.
Lenovo's eye-catching Yoga Book 9i is the world's first dual-OLED screen laptop
Like many device manufacturers, Lenovo is responding to the post-pandemic world of hybrid lifestyles, where tech needs to be flexible enough to cover both productivity and entertainment use cases. To this end, the company has unveiled an innovative dual OLED-screen laptop, a powerful and elegant all-in-one (AIO) PC, and a...
Lenovo's ThinkBook Wireless Dock empowers an increasingly mobile work lifestyle
Tucked in among Lenovo's many CES announcements of new laptops, PCs -- and even a smartphone -- was the unveiling of its Lenovo ThinkBook Wireless Dock. Also: What tech is in the CES 2023 bag of ZDNET's Editor in Chief?. The ThinkBook Wireless Dock is a combined biometric security solution...
Asus's new laptops let you view art in 3D above the screen, without VR/AR glasses
For product designers, artists, and other creative professionals, 3D technology offers a valuable chance to examine a design from every angle, before it goes into production. Typically, however, 3D experiences require a VR/AR headset or glasses. Now, Asus is making it easier to view images in 3D with a new glasses-free 3D OLED display.
LG talks new Cockpit Computer, transparent OLED, color-changing fridge, and more
CES 2023 anticipation is in the air. While CES officially starts tomorrow, some of the biggest names in tech have been delivering a slew of keynotes, announcements, and previews during the conference's Media Days Tuesday and Wednesay. (See our recap of the biggest Day 1 CES announcements.) This morning, LG...
HTC's VIVE XR Elite aims to be the new all-in-one, premium headset for everyone
When Meta unveiled its Meta Quest Pro headset, the company went out of its way to make it clear that the hard-to-swallow $1,500 price tag was more geared toward enterprise customers, while consumers should probably stick with its Quest 2. HTC has done the exact opposite with the debut of its VIVE XR Elite headset, making it clear that this "consumer flagship all-in-one" product is designed for you.
My favorite MSI gaming laptop just dropped by $550
MSI announced its new lineup yesterday at CES, including new models of the Katana, Stealth, and Vector. But if you don't want to want for upgraded specs, the answer is here: the MSI GS66 Stealth. During Newegg's sale, the price just dropped by $550, clocking in at only $1,149 for the gaming laptop.
Hisense unveils new U6K, U7K, and U8K TVs
TV retailer Hisense unveiled its 2023 TV lineup during its press conference at CES today, highlighting new technology in the panels. Called ULED X, the U6K, U7K, and U8K TVs will see an upgrade in backlight control. With 2500 nits peak brightness across 5,000 local dimming zones, the new Hi-View Engine X chipset will control over 20,000 Mini LED lights to bring an enhanced picture to the screen.
Protect your computer (and your investment!) with these best PC cases
There are a lot of hazards in your home or office that can hurt or even destroy your computer. Whether it is an errant cup of coffee or a fall off your desk, your computer is at risk of damage or even destruction if you do not properly protect it.
Add some bling to your wrist and save $150 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic
At just $199, this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $151 off as the new year begins. The watch that looks like a time-tracker you would find in a luxury jewelry store has incredible capabilities to keep you in the loop without your cellphone in-hand. Whether you are a Samsung user or and Apple faithful looking to switch, it's easy to tell that this smartwatch is much different than the competition.
Here's everything Razer just announced at CES 2023
Razer usually uses CES to showcase its upcoming gaming peripherals and accessories for the coming year, and 2023's expo was no exception. While the company skipped some of its usual categories like mice and keyboards, it brought novel features to others and created a few completely new product lines. Also:...
