AOL Corp
Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023
Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
CNET
CES 2023 Car Tech: The Coolest Auto News Out of Las Vegas This Week
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)
CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
Digital Trends
Samsung confirms ultrabright 77-inch QD-OLED panel for CES 2023. Will it be a TV?
Samsung Display has confirmed it will be showing a newly developed 77-inch variant of its QD-OLED panel technology at CES 2023. Whether Samsung Electronics will follow suit with an announcement about a 77-inch QD-OLED TV remains to be seen for now, but I expect to know more within the early days of the show. The new QD-OLED panel has been dubbed “QD-OLED 2023” and the company claims it can exceed 2,000 nits of brightness.
CNET
CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens
The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
ZDNet
Singapore tech pioneer behind Sound Blaster dies, marking end of illustrious era
Creative Technology's founder and CEO Sim Wong Hoo has passed away, marking the end of an era he carved with his never-say-die entrepreneurship. A name long synonymous with Singapore-grown technology, Wong will be remembered not just for putting the country on the global map, but also for his undying passion and determination to push through amidst setbacks.
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL and Nvidia's Biggest Reveals
Get all the details from Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements and you can check out the highlights in our must-see roundup.
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: TCL's AR Glasses, LG's Wireless TV, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from TCL, LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements and you can check out the highlights in our must-see roundup.
ZDNet
What is a MacOS Smart Folder and how do you create one?
MacOS has a number of very handy features you might not know about. One such feature is called Smart Folders. You create these folders and configure exactly what you want to be housed in them, and MacOS will continuously update the folder as files are created or saved that match the criteria.
pocketnow.com
Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola goes official at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After weeks of leaks and teaser, the ThinkPhone has gone official at the CES 2023 event. As the name suggests, this smartphone has been made by Lenovo in collaboration with Motorola. Motorola says the ThinkPhone brings the same trusted quality and reliability present on every Lenovo Think-branded device. The smartphone is designed for business, comes with a powerful set of premium specs, and comes with a unique design that integrates seamlessly with a ThinkPad. Here's everything you need to know about the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 looks like a killer $200 Android deal
Samsung today announced an update to one of its more popular phone lines — the A-Series. It’s updating the well-received Galaxy A13 with a new A14 this week. This new model comes with Android 13, a big screen and battery, 5G support, and a decent camera set-up for a price that won’t break the bank.
CNET
Futuristic Tech at CES 2023 Shows Off Fantastic Inventions of Tomorrow
At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, there are plenty of innovative devices and gadgets you can get right now, but much of the fun of the electronics show is seeing all the grand promises of the future. The convention is loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come.
TechCrunch
Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023
As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
ZDNet
Now this password-stealing Android malware wants to grab your bank details too
A prolific and powerful form of Android malware has switched its attention to online banking applications, using abilities including keylogging to steal usernames and passwords for bank accounts, social media profiles and more. Detailed by researchers at cybersecurity company ThreatFabric, the Android malware is part of the SpyNote family, a...
