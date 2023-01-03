Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After weeks of leaks and teaser, the ThinkPhone has gone official at the CES 2023 event. As the name suggests, this smartphone has been made by Lenovo in collaboration with Motorola. Motorola says the ThinkPhone brings the same trusted quality and reliability present on every Lenovo Think-branded device. The smartphone is designed for business, comes with a powerful set of premium specs, and comes with a unique design that integrates seamlessly with a ThinkPad. Here's everything you need to know about the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola.

2 DAYS AGO