AMD debuts the Ryzen 7040 series, with dedicated on-chip AI engine
AMD on Wednesday evening unveiled the Ryzen 7040 series, the industry's first mobile x86 processor to feature a dedicated on-chip AI engine. AMD CEO Lisa Su debuted the chips at CES in Las Vegas, using the show's keynote stage to showcase AMD's advancements in AI and other areas of innovation.
ICYMI: As a gamer, I'm excited for the new MSI lineup announcement
While we covered it in our Day 1 CES recap, in case you missed it this week, MSI dropped its latest lineup of laptops during the tech event in Las Vegas. The new lineup of laptops adds new models of the Vector, Raider Stealth, Sword, Katana, and of course, the biggest powerhouse to come out of MSI in recent years, an upgraded version of the Titan GT. This also comes in addition to the Creator Series laptop, Pulse, and Cyborg announcements, too.
My favorite MSI gaming laptop just dropped by $550
MSI announced its new lineup yesterday at CES, including new models of the Katana, Stealth, and Vector. But if you don't want to want for upgraded specs, the answer is here: the MSI GS66 Stealth. During Newegg's sale, the price just dropped by $550, clocking in at only $1,149 for the gaming laptop.
CES 2023 Day 3: HTC and Google make announcements, plus other top stories
In case you haven't heard, it's CES 2023 week. Hundreds of companies descend upon Sin City to make innovative tech announcements, and we're on the ground covering some of the hottest announcements during the weeklong event. Special Feature. CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros. Find all the exciting innovation...
HTC's VIVE XR Elite aims to be the new all-in-one, premium headset for everyone
When Meta unveiled its Meta Quest Pro headset, the company went out of its way to make it clear that the hard-to-swallow $1,500 price tag was more geared toward enterprise customers, while consumers should probably stick with its Quest 2. HTC has done the exact opposite with the debut of its VIVE XR Elite headset, making it clear that this "consumer flagship all-in-one" product is designed for you.
Hyte's new Y40 PC case brings its wraparound glass to a more traditional shape
Hyte, a subsidiary of long-lived gaming PC maker iBuyPower, burst onto the scene with its highly unusual Y60 PC case last year. The model strayed from the bog-standard rectangular prism shape of most PC cases since time immemorial by adding an extra bend at the front left corner. Stranger yet, the entire corner, front, and side of the case were all tempered glass.
Now this password-stealing Android malware wants to grab your bank details too
A prolific and powerful form of Android malware has switched its attention to online banking applications, using abilities including keylogging to steal usernames and passwords for bank accounts, social media profiles and more. Detailed by researchers at cybersecurity company ThreatFabric, the Android malware is part of the SpyNote family, a...
CES 2023 tech you can actually buy now
CES has kicked off in Las Vegas, and brands like Dell, LG, and GE have announced some truly impressive tech. And if you've been making a wishlist of everything that's been revealed, you're in luck: You can pre-order a few things right now, which means you won't have to wait until autumn or winter to get your hands on next-level tech.
Here's everything Razer just announced at CES 2023
Razer usually uses CES to showcase its upcoming gaming peripherals and accessories for the coming year, and 2023's expo was no exception. While the company skipped some of its usual categories like mice and keyboards, it brought novel features to others and created a few completely new product lines. Also:...
Score this impressive MSI Sword 144Hz gaming laptop -- and save $200
Gaming laptops typically have a very futuristic and colorful exterior and this MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop is no exception to that statement. Though the exterior is attractive, what's on the inside of this unit that can impress any gamer. Best of all, the price dropped by $200, so you can score this gaming laptop for only $750.
The best robots and AI innovations at CES 2023
From mundane tools like lawn mowers to fantastical concept cars that get to know their drivers, just about every innovation showcased at CES 2023 was infused with AI. While some products took the form of "robots," others invisibly leveraged AI capabilities to make everyday products smarter and more useful. As...
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
How to screen record in Windows 10 or Windows 11
I sometimes need to record screen activity in Windows for a tutorial, demonstration, or online class. Whether you're creating a presentation, devising a how-to video, or cooking up something for YouTube, you may also want to record certain screen activity in Windows. A variety of third-party tools can handle that...
Android phones will soon get iPhone-like SOS satellite texting
Soon, it won't be just iPhone 14 owners in the US and Europe who can enjoy Emergency SOS options via satellite. Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm and satellite operator Iridium have announced an agreement at CES 2023 to bring satellite connectivity to new premium Android smartphones in 2023. Qualcomm is calling its...
Microsoft Teams: Here's what's new, from emojis to chat upgrades
Microsoft rolled out several new features for Teams in December, including the ability to delete a chat and new capabilities in whiteboard sessions that should enhance meetings. Teams users can now delete chats and remove themselves from a conversation without impacting other participants in the same chat conversation. Users can...
Lenovo's new ThinkBooks offer some unexpected twists on laptop design
CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Lenovo's announcements at CES have included some interesting takes on laptop design, primarily aimed at addressing the needs of hybrid lifestyles. These continue with a brace of new ThinkBooks -- Lenovo's family of SMB-focused laptops. First up is a new take on the twisting screen, while the second new ThinkBook introduces a modular accesory bay.
Can Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i finally make dual-screen laptops a thing?
Out of Lenovo's CES 2023 laptop and desktop lineup, the standout product for me is, without question, the Yoga Book 9i. It's by no means the first attempt at a multi-screen laptop. The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 received solid praise from us late last year, and devices like Lenovo's own ThinkPad X1 Fold have taken the concept and attempted to accomplish something similar with a single, folding screen.
Singapore tech pioneer behind Sound Blaster dies, marking end of illustrious era
Creative Technology's founder and CEO Sim Wong Hoo has passed away, marking the end of an era he carved with his never-say-die entrepreneurship. A name long synonymous with Singapore-grown technology, Wong will be remembered not just for putting the country on the global map, but also for his undying passion and determination to push through amidst setbacks.
Asus's new laptops let you view art in 3D above the screen, without VR/AR glasses
For product designers, artists and other creative professionals, 3D technology offers a valuable chance to examine a design from every angle, before it goes into production. Typically, however, 3D experiences require a VR/AR headset or glasses. Now, Asus is making it easier to view images in 3D with a new glasses-free 3D OLED display.
Lenovo's ThinkBook Wireless Dock empowers an increasingly mobile work lifestyle
Tucked in among Lenovo's many CES announcements of new laptops, PCs -- and even a smartphone -- was the unveiling of its Lenovo ThinkBook Wireless Dock. Also: What tech is in the CES 2023 bag of ZDNET's Editor in Chief?. The ThinkBook Wireless Dock is a combined biometric security solution...
