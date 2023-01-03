While we covered it in our Day 1 CES recap, in case you missed it this week, MSI dropped its latest lineup of laptops during the tech event in Las Vegas. The new lineup of laptops adds new models of the Vector, Raider Stealth, Sword, Katana, and of course, the biggest powerhouse to come out of MSI in recent years, an upgraded version of the Titan GT. This also comes in addition to the Creator Series laptop, Pulse, and Cyborg announcements, too.

1 DAY AGO