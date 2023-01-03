Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger On Suicide Watch, Warden Denies He Taunted Guards & Exposed Himself

MONROE COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has been on suicide watch since his arrest — but it's not because guards are worried the accused killer will take his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kohberger has spent his time at Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania since Friday after the FBI arrested him at his parent's home — and now the prison's warden is speaking out, denying rumors that the inmate taunted guards and exposed himself.

According to Garry Haidle , the man accused of brutally slaying Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen , 21, Xana Kernodle , 20, and Ethan Chapin , 20, in an off-campus house on November 13 has been on suicide watch since December 30 when he was taken into custody.

Haidle told TMZ that suicide watch is standard for any high-security inmates facing serious charges, like four counts of first-degree murder.

As for the speculation that Kohberger suffered several outbursts while behind bars, Haidle said his time at the prison has been "uneventful." The warden's interview comes on the heels of accusations the quadruple murder suspect exposed himself and threatened to "cut" and urinate on people.

A former inmate, who was placed in a cell close to Kohberger, sparked the rumors.

“I cut them, I'll cut you!” Kohberger allegedly told the guards, Valerie Cipollina told Daily Mail on Tuesday. “You come in here and I'll cut you. I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me, I don't give a s---.”

“I could see him through the polycarbonate glass window of his jail cell,” Cipollina claimed. “He was standing up right against it, yelling out violent rap lyrics.” She also accused him of whipping out his private parts.

“I couldn't see his genitals because the glass wall only went down so far,” she told the outlet. Cipollina also claimed Kohberger screamed, "Come into this cell and I'll show you I'm a creeper. Come in this cell and I'll cut you up too!”

Kohberger was spotted for the first time earlier today when he arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse ahead of his extradition hearing. He's expected to waive his extradition and return to Idaho to fight the murder charges.

"He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes. Those were his words," his attorney said, adding his family "don't believe it to be Bryan, they can't believe this, they're obviously shocked."