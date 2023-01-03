ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger On Suicide Watch, Warden Denies He Taunted Guards & Exposed Himself

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xu7XE_0k2GDUr300
MONROE COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has been on suicide watch since his arrest — but it's not because guards are worried the accused killer will take his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kohberger has spent his time at Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania since Friday after the FBI arrested him at his parent's home — and now the prison's warden is speaking out, denying rumors that the inmate taunted guards and exposed himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFX2M_0k2GDUr300
@KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/INSTAGRAM

According to Garry Haidle , the man accused of brutally slaying Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen , 21, Xana Kernodle , 20, and Ethan Chapin , 20, in an off-campus house on November 13 has been on suicide watch since December 30 when he was taken into custody.

Haidle told TMZ that suicide watch is standard for any high-security inmates facing serious charges, like four counts of first-degree murder.

As for the speculation that Kohberger suffered several outbursts while behind bars, Haidle said his time at the prison has been "uneventful." The warden's interview comes on the heels of accusations the quadruple murder suspect exposed himself and threatened to "cut" and urinate on people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMPvt_0k2GDUr300
WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY

A former inmate, who was placed in a cell close to Kohberger, sparked the rumors.

“I cut them, I'll cut you!” Kohberger allegedly told the guards, Valerie Cipollina told Daily Mail on Tuesday. “You come in here and I'll cut you. I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me, I don't give a s---.”

“I could see him through the polycarbonate glass window of his jail cell,” Cipollina claimed. “He was standing up right against it, yelling out violent rap lyrics.” She also accused him of whipping out his private parts.

“I couldn't see his genitals because the glass wall only went down so far,” she told the outlet. Cipollina also claimed Kohberger screamed, "Come into this cell and I'll show you I'm a creeper. Come in this cell and I'll cut you up too!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAfrU_0k2GDUr300
Mega

Kohberger was spotted for the first time earlier today when he arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse ahead of his extradition hearing. He's expected to waive his extradition and return to Idaho to fight the murder charges.

"He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes. Those were his words," his attorney said, adding his family "don't believe it to be Bryan, they can't believe this, they're obviously shocked."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Idaho Quadruple Homicide Suspect Asked For Help With Eerie Research On 'Committing A Crime' Months Before Brutal Slayings

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice and criminology student, took to Reddit with a questionable post months before the quadruple homicide rocked the community of Moscow, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger asked for help online with some research seven months ago, stating it had been "approved by the DeSales University IRB." He graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in May 2022.A message on Reddit explained the goal was to understand how "emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime." "In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger Hints At Possible Second Killer Following Arrest

The man in custody for allegedly killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, hinted there could be another suspect on the loose. When Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday in connection to the quadruple murders, he allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody for the University of Idaho murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.A source revealed Kohberger's startling question to law enforcement, telling Nation News reporter Brian Entin that "when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody he 'asked if anyone else was arrested.'" According to...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Cheered Up' In Criminology Class After Quadruple Murder, Became 'More Chatty'

The suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students last month reportedly “cheered up” and became “more chatty” in his criminology class after the quadruple murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim was made on Saturday, hours after 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday morning in connection to the November 13 murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home.According to Kohberger’s criminology classmates at Washington State University, the 28-year-old became “more upbeat” and talkative in the days following the four students’ murders.“He seemed more upbeat and willing to...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Warden Knows Best: Convicted Fraudsters Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Will Be Able To Communicate Behind Bars With Prison Boss' Approval

It's a Christmas miracle! Soon-to-be prisoner Todd Chrisley will be able to communicate with his wife, Julie Chrisley, behind bars once they turn themselves into separate facilities in the new year — as long as their wardens approve, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. RadarOnline.com has obtained the rules for correspondents between inmates at the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie are expected to call home on January 15, 2023, after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Todd has been ordered to FPC Pensacola, while Julie is expected to join...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Never Slept' & 'Was Always Doing Something At Night' Before Quadruple Killing

The neighbor of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November revealed the suspect “never slept” and was “always doing something” at night, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was apprehended in Pennsylvania on Friday morning in connection to the November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.Although little is currently known about the quadruple murder suspect, Kohberger’s downstairs neighbor in Pullman, Washington recently revealed Kohberger was a “very late-night person” who was regularly doing things as late as 12 AM and 1 AM in the morning."He’s normally...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Prison Chef Knows Best: Soon-To-Be Incarcerated Todd Chrisley's Prison Pals Chowing Down On Chicken Legs This Christmas

Todd Chrisley's last Christmas meal at home will be good, but his future prison menu might be better! RadarOnline.com obtained FPC Pensacola's holiday food menu, revealing what the Chrisley Knows Best star would be eating on December 25 had he been ordered to prison immediately — and it sounds right up his alley because it's good ol' southern cooking.FPC Pensacola is the Florida where Chrisley will spend his 12-year sentence when he reports to the facility come January, meaning this will be his last Christmas at home with his family for a while. But the future inmates' prison pals will...
PENSACOLA, FL
RadarOnline

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Pulled Over TWICE In Hyundai Elantra During Cross-Country Road Trip With Dad

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was pulled over two times while driving cross-country from Washington to Pennsylvania after allegedly killing four students, RadarOnline.com has learned.His extradition attorney, Jason LaBar, dropped the bombshell, telling NBC that Kohberger, 28, was pulled over for two separate traffic stops in Indiana while driving the white Hyundai Elantra that Moscow police had been looking for."I just know they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for following too closely to a car in front of them," LaBar revealed on Monday, adding he's unsure if...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect

(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
IDAHO STATE
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

Jesse James & His Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Call Off 2nd Divorce Attempt, Ex-Adult Film Star Back Home Days After Accusing Him Of Slamming Her Arm In A Door

Jesse James and his pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten have called off their 2nd attempt at divorce and the ex-adult film star is back living at home with the West Coast Choppers founder, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier today, Rotten, 29, and James, 53, informed the court they were dismissing the case.As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rotten first filed for divorce on December 1 — hours after publicly accusing James of cheating on her. She shared a photo of her sonogram captioned, “Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant.” As we...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

'One Of The Best Students — Ever': Shocked Ex-Professor Speaks Out Ahead Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Extradition

A professor who taught the man accused of murdering four Idaho University students spoke out about her interactions with the suspect, revealing he was one of the most "brilliant" students she's ever had in her criminal justice program, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is currently in jail and waiting to be extradited back to Idaho for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.Kohberger was studying to get his Ph.D in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. Before turning into an accused killer, he took an...
IDAHO STATE
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Applied For Police Department Internship Before University Of Idaho Slaying, Court Documents Reveal

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger applied to be an intern at a police department before he allegedly carried out the brutal murder of 4 University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the court unsealed records relating to Kohberger’s arrest. The unsealed documents lay out how police investigated the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.As part of the investigative file, prosecutors explained what they learned about Kohberger’s background. They said he was currently a Ph.D. student in Criminology at Washington State University. “Pursuant to records provided by a member of the...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

'No Words To Comfort Us': Ohio Newlywed, 22, Tragically Killed In Machete Attack While Working At Dollar Tree Weeks After Tying The Knot

A 22-year-old woman from Ohio who married the love of her life just a few weeks ago was tragically killed by a man with a machete while working her shift at the Dollar Tree on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.Friends and family are mourning the sudden and devastating loss of newlywed Keris Riebel, who was found dead at the store in Upper Sandusky following the attack at 4:25 PM Sunday.Riebel is described as the "most genuine, kind, pure soul," with loved ones praising her heart of gold as well as her sweet-natured personality."There are no words to comfort us...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

178K+
Followers
4K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy