wtvbam.com
Coldwater Township pole barn catches fire, three Branch County departments called in
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Firefighters from three departments had to battle a pole barn fire on Saturday morning in Coldwater Township. The fire in the 500 block of White Drive east of Willowbrook Road was reported at about 7:20 a.m.. The Coldwater Fire Department was initially dispatched. They...
WANE-TV
Police: Alcohol may be factor in Steuben County crash that hurt 5 kids, 2 adults
HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — A two-car crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive left a total of seven people injured Friday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a call about the collision around 6:30 p.m. according to a release. After responding to the scene, the deputies determined that a blue 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound approaching the intersection. The other vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was traveling westbound.
WNDU
Family of victims in Addison Street house fire critical of home safety, housing authority responds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and daughter were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Thursday morning in the 4000 block of Addison Street in South Bend. Now, the victims’ family members are speaking out, claiming they have had concerns about this house since day one.
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
WWMTCw
City of Battle Creek asks residents for input about fire, EMS services with survey
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents will now have a chance to give their input on their experiences with the Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance in a new survey, Battle Creek city leaders said Friday. "This survey specifically addresses neighbors’ experiences with and perceptions of the Battle Creek...
Deputies: Horse found shot, killed in Hamilton Twp.
Deputies are asking the public for help investigating a shooting that left a horse dead.
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Hillsdale County theft investigation
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes the...
Police identify body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body that was found in a field in Cass County this week. The victim was identified as Bonnie Lou Holtz, a 65-year-old Porter Township resident, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning, Jan. 7.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
1 person in Hillsdale County is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting
A shooting in Hillsdale County has left one person in critical condition. It happened Wednesday just after 9:30 p.m. in Jefferson Township.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's building turns 50 years old
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is celebrating its 50th year being at 1500 Lamont Ave. Both current and former employees were invited to a gathering at the department. Those present were served department themed treats and given a brief history lesson from Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Richard...
WANE-TV
Woman’s ex charged for allegedly attacking her, another man in her home
FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – A Fremont man was arrested Friday after reportedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and another man in the woman’s home, according to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Steuben County officers began investigating after a woman called around 4:30 p.m. to report that...
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
abc57.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in apartment fire in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - A man found unconscious in an apartment fire on New Year's Day later died at the hospital, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. At 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of W. West St. for a structure fire. At...
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
Man accused of stabbing two men near Union City charged
A Union City man accused of attacking two men on Monday has been charged.
WANE-TV
Police arrest 3 in connection with Tuesday shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three people on various charges in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead, and a man in life-threatening condition southeast of downtown Fort Wayne. The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. and police found the two...
