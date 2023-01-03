Read full article on original website
N.Y. sues ex-Celsius CEO for allegedly duping crypto investors
Former Celsius Network Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky, whose once high-flying crypto lender went bankrupt last year, was sued for alleged fraud by the New York attorney general - the latest fallout from turmoil in the industry. Mashinsky, who co-founded Celsius, duped hundreds of thousands of investors out of billions...
Shell says gas-trading earnings were higher despite LNG woes
Shell said its gas-trading earnings were "significantly higher" in the final three months of 2022 as the unit previously run by the company's new boss overcame some of the challenges encountered earlier in the year. The update published on Friday suggests the company may avoid a repeat of what happened...
Canada labor market crushes forecasts, sending loonie higher
Canadian employment grew for a fourth straight month, and the broad gains strengthen the case for the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates again later this month. The economy added 104,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate fell to near a record low of 5 percent, as youth and private-sector employment grew, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. Economists were anticipating an increase of just 5,000 positions and a jobless rate of 5.2 percent, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.
U.S. hiring solid while wages cool, giving Fed room to slow hikes
The U.S. labor market stayed resilient last month while wage gains cooled, raising hopes that the economy may dodge a recession and the Federal Reserve will further slow its aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department...
Stitch Fix to cut 20% of salaried workers as CEO steps down
Stitch Fix said Thursday that it will cut about 20% of salaried employees and that Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Spaulding will step down. Spaulding, who became CEO in August 2021, will be replaced by founder Katrina Lake in the interim while the company searches for a successor. Stitch Fix, a San Francisco-based online personal styling platform, also said it will close its Salt Lake City distribution center.
U.S. labor data surprise as job market runs hotter than forecast
Data out Thursday reinforced the strength of the labor market, with hiring at U.S. companies far exceeding expectations and applications for jobless benefits falling to a three-month low. Private payrolls increased 235,000 last month, led by small- and medium-sized businesses, according to data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with...
Venezuela teeters back on hyperinflation as prices surge
Venezuela could soon enter another hyperinflationary period as President Nicolás Maduro cranked up the money-printing press to increase spending at year-end, according to private estimates. Data from a private research group shows that the nation's consumer price index likely rose by 37% in December from the month prior, with...
World food index ends year where it began after dramatic run
After a year marred by disruptions from the war in Ukraine and extreme weather, global food prices ended 2022 roughly where they started. A U.N. index of food-commodity costs soared to a record in March, shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine crippled vital flows of grain and vegetable oils from the breadbasket nation. Prices then slid as a Black Sea crop export deal and good harvests in other countries buffered supplies before steadying toward year-end.
Wells Fargo Fires Employee After Air India Flight Incident
(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said it fired an employee after an incident in November aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The US bank didn’t provide details behind the act that led to the dismissal, but Indian media reported a top executive was drunk and allegedly urinated on a co-passenger during the flight.
Business Highlights: Job gains, Twitter leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy even as the Federal Reserve is rapidly raising interest rates to try to slow economic growth and the pace of hiring. With companies continuing to add jobs across the economy, the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low. All told, the December jobs report suggested that the labor market may be cooling in a way that could aid the Fed’s fight against high inflation. Last month’s gain was the smallest in two years, and it extended a hiring slowdown for most of 2022.
