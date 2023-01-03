ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

Lorando Johnson commits to Arkansas

Former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Johnson, 6-0, 193, went public with his decision at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, a day after wrapping up an official visit in Fayetteville. The Lancaster (Texas) native is expected to enroll at Arkansas later this month. He was recruited to Arkansas by new defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and new defensive coordinator Travis Williams.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Gamecocks make the cut for Top 50 offensive tackle

Priority offensive tackle target Kam Pringle (Dorchester/Woodland) has named a top six, and South Carolina is one of those programs. Pringle, a four-star prospect with a 0.9736 rating in the 247Sports Composite, has the in-state Gamecocks along with a few of the best teams in college football in recent seasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Associated Press

Georgia surprises No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in White's SEC opener

ATHENS, Ga (AP) — No. 22 Auburn’s first SEC road game provided a somber reality check for coach Bruce Pearl, who said it’s time to get back to work on his backcourt. Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn 76-64 on Wednesday night. Roberts and backcourt partner Kario Oquendo, who had 17 points, consistently drove past Auburn guards. Pearl said the Bulldogs’ 36-28 advantage in points in the paint was the result of the guards driving to the basket. “Layups,” Pearl said. “Just driving past us. It wasn’t the post-up game. ... We’ve got to figure out a way to not let people get downhill as easily.”
ATHENS, GA

