Alabama DL prospect has Clemson No. 1
A big defensive line prospect from the Yellowhammer State, with more than half a dozen Power Five offers under his belt, has his sights set on earning an offer from Clemson moving forward. The Tigers haven’t (...)
Michigan LB Transfer Deuce Spurlock Schedules Visit to Florida
Florida's desire to plug areas of need via the transfer portal continue as Michigan LB transfer Deuce Spurlock schedules an official visit.
Lorando Johnson commits to Arkansas
Former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Johnson, 6-0, 193, went public with his decision at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, a day after wrapping up an official visit in Fayetteville. The Lancaster (Texas) native is expected to enroll at Arkansas later this month. He was recruited to Arkansas by new defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and new defensive coordinator Travis Williams.
Gamecocks make the cut for Top 50 offensive tackle
Priority offensive tackle target Kam Pringle (Dorchester/Woodland) has named a top six, and South Carolina is one of those programs. Pringle, a four-star prospect with a 0.9736 rating in the 247Sports Composite, has the in-state Gamecocks along with a few of the best teams in college football in recent seasons.
Johni Broome's take on Auburn's loss at UGA
Despite a double-double from Johni Broome, Auburn fell to 1-1 in SEC basketball play with a loss at Georgia.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Auburn's Arkansas natives looking forward to playing Razorbacks
Auburn returns to action at Neville Arena where the Tigers will take on the 13th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.
Reviewing LSU's 2022 Transfer Class: Offense and Specialists
Flashback to last offseason and LSU had just 39 players that suited up for the Texas Bowl. When Brian Kelly inherited the roster there was work to be done to rebuild, but from where?. As the 2022 season officially comes to a close for LSU, we take a look back...
Georgia surprises No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in White's SEC opener
ATHENS, Ga (AP) — No. 22 Auburn’s first SEC road game provided a somber reality check for coach Bruce Pearl, who said it’s time to get back to work on his backcourt. Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn 76-64 on Wednesday night. Roberts and backcourt partner Kario Oquendo, who had 17 points, consistently drove past Auburn guards. Pearl said the Bulldogs’ 36-28 advantage in points in the paint was the result of the guards driving to the basket. “Layups,” Pearl said. “Just driving past us. It wasn’t the post-up game. ... We’ve got to figure out a way to not let people get downhill as easily.”
No. 1 OT in 2024 class lists Florida among 6 top schools
It has been quiet lately on the college football recruiting front due to the current quiet period that ends on Jan. 12 but things are already starting to heat up for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators as one of the best recruits in the 2024 cycle announced his top six schools via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
