RPD: Two men stabbed, two men arrested during fight on Weyl St
Two men were arrested Saturday morning in connection to a fight on Weyl St. that left two other men stabbed, the Rochester Police Department announced.
Man charged with robbing 77-year-old woman at Motel 6 in Gates
A man was charged Thursday in connection to a robbery on Monday at Motel 6 on Chili Avenue.
13 WHAM
Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel
Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
YAHOO!
Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
13 WHAM
Man pleads guilty during murder trial for 2022 fatal shooting in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has pleaded guilty for the murder of a Rochester man who was found in a vehicle behind an abandoned house on Ames Street last year. Tyrell Doty pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal use of a firearm for the death of Julius Hagood, 41, whose body was found March 30, 2022. Investigators determined he was shot at another location.
13 WHAM
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving fatal crash in June, saying vehicle was stolen
Rochester, N.Y. — On June 8, 2022, around 3:05 a.m. the Rochester Police Department responded to the intersection of Culver Road and Bay Street for the report of an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, they found the victim, a man in his mid-60's laying in the roadway with head trauma.
13 WHAM
Teen pleads guilty for fatal shooting of RCSD student getting off bus
Rochester, N.Y. — A man pleaded guilty Friday for the fatal shooting of a teenager who had just gotten off a school bus last year. Salahuddin Floyd Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Bryson Simpson, 17, on Otis Street, March 11, 2022. BACKGROUND: Man...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in West Side Fatal Shooting
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to murder, robbery, and weapons charges, in a fatal shooting on the city's west side. Police say Tyrell Doty, along with Alexis Chung, gunned down 41-year-old Julius Hagood. Hagood's body was found behind an abandoned house on Ames Street last March. Police say Doty...
WHEC TV-10
‘I watched somebody’s children ducking bullets’: Video shows shooting at Franklin HS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Security camera video at Franklin Upper and Lower Schools captured the attempted shooting of a 16-year-old as he ran to the school. The video shows there were other students who had to cower outside the front door to avoid the bullets. The video is from a...
iheart.com
Webster Woman Charged in Fatal Rochester Hit-and-Run
A Webster woman has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Rochester. Police say 42-year-old Gina Inguagiato struck 67-year old Samuel Thompson of Rochester at Culver Road and Bay Street last June. Inguagiato then allegedly called 911 to falsely report her car was stolen to try to cover up her...
13 WHAM
Man accused of catalytic converter theft arrested after chase across western Monroe County
A man accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Gates allegedly led police on a chase toward the Genesee County line Wednesday before crashing. Officers from the Gates Police Department responded to the area of Buffalo and Manitou roads around 11:50 a.m. for a report of a catalytic converter theft in a parking lot, with the suspect fleeing in a dark gray Buick.
YAHOO!
Sheriff: Deputies arrest suspect in theft of jewelry from Kohl's
Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect wanted in the theft of jewelry from the Monroe Kohl's department store not long after the robbery was committed Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Kohl's employee called Monroe County Central Dispatch to report she had just been robbed, a news release issued by Sheriff Troy Goodnough said. The woman reported that a man grabbed two diamond rings out of her hand at the jewelry counter and ran out of the store with them. He then entered a vehicle in the parking lot of the store in the 2300 block of North Telegraph Road and fled the area.
13 WHAM
Gates Police: Catalytic converter theft led to high speed chase
Gates, N.Y. — Gates Police say the theft of catalytic converters led to a high speed chase on Wednesday. Police have a suspect in custody, following the theft that led to a multi- town police chase, they say the issue is about more than stolen car parts - but now the thefts are creating dangerous situations.
13 WHAM
'Near-tragedy' prompts increased police presence at Franklin
Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting outside a school Thursday is prompting the Rochester City School District to increase security measures. "That’s a near-tragedy," Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski said. "If the shooter would have not missed, we would be looking at potentially loss of life." The district...
13 WHAM
Questions rise after fatal crash on New Year's Day
Rochester, N.Y. — A family is looking for answers surrounding a fatal crash that happened in the early hours of New Year's Day. What was supposed to be a night of celebration ringing in 2023 and remembering a loved one lost years ago on the same day, ended in a crash that would kill one of those travelling in the car.
Rochester man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping nursing home resident
52-year-old Khadka Pradhan worked at the Shore Winds Nursing Home as a housekeeper.
Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested after chase, crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who police suspected in a Gates catalytic converter theft was arrested Wednesday, after investigators say he led them on a chase, crashed his car, and hid in a farm field. According to the Gates Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the reported theft at Buffalo Road […]
One woman charged, one woman arrested after admitting to starting multiple fires on separate instances
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Arson Task Force charged one Rochester woman and arrested another Rochester woman Wednesday for multiple fire incidents, the Rochester Fire Department announced. The RFD says a Rochester woman was charged with arson in the second-degree Wednesday for a fire incident at 36 Hoeltzer St. around 3:06 p.m. on the same […]
Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
