Washington, DC

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas

County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas. County officials have temporarily housed over 2,000 undocumented migrants, who have been sent in buses from two states on the southern border: Arizona and Texas. The migrants are bussed in Washington, D.C., where they have then been sent to...
First lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery at Maryland ASC

First lady Jill Biden will have surgery to remove a lesion above her eye at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to a Jan. 4 memo from President Joe Biden's physician. The lesion was found above Ms. Biden's right eye at a routine skin cancer screening,...
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike

Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021

Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
Ashli Babbitt's mom arrested near Capitol at Pro-Jan. 6 rally

WASHINGTON - Exactly two years after her daughter was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer defending the Capitol, Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested at a Pro-January 6 rally. Capitol Police reported that Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who were illegally blocking traffic...
Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
