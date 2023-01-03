Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
CNBC
Washington D.C. is the 'loneliest city' in America—see which other cities made the list
Typing "one-bedroom" into Zillow after a lifetime of living with family, and probably a few cycles of roommates, can feel like an accomplishment. And it should: being able to pay rent and bills without needing another person to shoulder some cost, by many people's metric, is a signal of success.
WJLA
DC woman who broke barriers for deaf children of color remembered as a trailblazer
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — For Daria Gilbert, sadness and pride sit beside each other while recalling her beloved grandmother, Robbie Cheatham, who passed away last month at 86. “She meant everything to me," Gilbert said. Pride because Gilbert’s mother, Krissi Spence, Cheatham’s only child, recently made a stunning discovery...
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
fox5dc.com
DC's new attorney general talks juvenile crime, zoning decisions and Washington Commanders investigations
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The new D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb was sworn in on Monday, and FOX 5 got a chance to sit down one-on-one with him to learn more about his plans to address juvenile crime in the District and protect Washingtonian's wallets. Former AG Karl Racine...
After More Than A Decade Of Waiting, Hundreds Line Up With Hopes To Get Into Public Housing In D.C.
Rosalynn Talley arrived at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Friday with a mission in mind: to get off of the waiting list for public housing she’d been on since 2009. By noon, and much to her surprise, it had happened. “I don’t live...
bethesdamagazine.com
County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas
County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas. County officials have temporarily housed over 2,000 undocumented migrants, who have been sent in buses from two states on the southern border: Arizona and Texas. The migrants are bussed in Washington, D.C., where they have then been sent to...
WUSA
An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader
WASHINGTON — Let's take a trip back to the distant past, the olden days of 2004. George W. Bush was president, The Lord of the Rings had recently won best picture and in D.C. a descendant of Theodore Roosevelt was born. At just 18 years old, Quentin Colón Roosevelt...
beckersasc.com
First lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery at Maryland ASC
First lady Jill Biden will have surgery to remove a lesion above her eye at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to a Jan. 4 memo from President Joe Biden's physician. The lesion was found above Ms. Biden's right eye at a routine skin cancer screening,...
mocoshow.com
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike
Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021
Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
WJLA
$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
WJLA
295 SB near South Capitol Street in DC reopens after reports of man with gun
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — All lanes on southbound I-295 have reopened after being shut down near South Capitol Street in D.C. as police investigated a report of a man with a gun Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said they initially got a call for a...
fox5dc.com
Ashli Babbitt's mom arrested near Capitol at Pro-Jan. 6 rally
WASHINGTON - Exactly two years after her daughter was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer defending the Capitol, Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested at a Pro-January 6 rally. Capitol Police reported that Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who were illegally blocking traffic...
WJLA
Aimed at increasing opportunities, MCPS asks for $3.4 million to cover student AP, IB fees
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools is lobbying the county council for a $3.2 billion budget for next school year. If approved, it would be MCPS' largest budget to date. Superintendent Monifa McKnight visited Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda on Friday to chat with students enrolled...
Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
