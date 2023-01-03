Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?
Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints make major contract move
Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on a restructured contract for the duration of his deal, sources told ESPN on Saturday. Thomas is under contract through the 2024 season; his base salary has been reduced from $15.5 million to $1.165 million for next season. A $31.775 million roster bonus has been added for 2024, which will be guaranteed on Mar. 17 of 2023.
Here's Why Broncos Wealthy Owners Can't Afford Sean Payton
Sean Payton would be great but the Denver Broncos can't afford him.
LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Where Have Former Tigers Landed?
LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding seven players to fill positions of need while 14 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make...
Report: Saints Grant Broncos Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints have granted permission to a Denver Broncos' request to interview Sean Payton for their open head coaching position.
Look: This Absurd Play Call By Andy Reid Is Going Viral On Saturday
With the top seed in the AFC still up for grabs this Saturday, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are laying it all on the line. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 24-3 at halftime, but one play call from the Kansas City skipper this afternoon has NFL fans scratching their heads. Late in the ...
CFP Notebook: Hamlin's collapse resonates with TCU, Georgia
Even as they prepare to play in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday, players for No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU admitted they were frightened after seeing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest
Redcoat Marching Band takes NFL team's spare plane to L.A. for UGA football championship
Half of UGA's Redcoat Marching Band might have believed they were boarding a plane with NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick. That's because one of the two Eastern Airline jets the band took to Los Angeles on Saturday for Georgia football's national championship game was a spare plane the Patriots sold to the...
Sportsnaut
Clemson takes top spot in ACC with win over Pitt
Chase Hunter hit the go-ahead jumper with 45.8 seconds remaining as Clemson rallied to take sole possession of first place
atozsports.com
WATCH: Saints legend shares special moment with LSU players
Former New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees has a new gig for now. He is an interim assistant with his alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers. Unfortunately for them, they took a massive loss in their bowl game to the LSU Tigers. Fortunately for many Saints fans, that means their favorite...
NOLA.com
Jose Alvarado says the Pelicans are 'OK being that crazy team' in the NBA
After Naji Marshall threaded a bounce pass through the Houston Rockets’ defense to Trey Murphy for a dunk, Jose Alvarado reacted by going berserk on the New Orleans Pelicans’ bench. Alvarado flapped his arms and ran onto the court. The game was less than five minutes old, and...
Comments / 1