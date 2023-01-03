ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?

Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints make major contract move

Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on a restructured contract for the duration of his deal, sources told ESPN on Saturday. Thomas is under contract through the 2024 season; his base salary has been reduced from $15.5 million to $1.165 million for next season. A $31.775 million roster bonus has been added for 2024, which will be guaranteed on Mar. 17 of 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

WATCH: Saints legend shares special moment with LSU players

Former New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees has a new gig for now. He is an interim assistant with his alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers. Unfortunately for them, they took a massive loss in their bowl game to the LSU Tigers. Fortunately for many Saints fans, that means their favorite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy