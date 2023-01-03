Read full article on original website
idahoednews.org
Former superintendent candidate shares his expectations for the session
Idaho enjoyed outstanding superintendent leadership when I was in the midst of my work in Idaho education: Republican Jerry Evans, who represented Idaho public schools from 1979 to 1995, and Democrat Marilyn Howard, who served between 1998 and 2004. Both superintendents guided Idaho public schools with common sense wisdom and...
idahoednews.org
Idaho Gov. Brad Little sworn in for second term during inauguration
Idaho Gov. Brad Little pledged to lead his second term of office with integrity, civility and humility during public inauguration ceremonies Friday on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. A rancher and a Republican from Emmett, Little took a public oath of office and was ceremonially sworn...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A lot to swallow
Last year, according to the census, Idaho was the second fastest growing state in the nation, its population climbing close to two million, booming ahead faster than any state but Florida. Idaho loves growth—any and all, the more the better. The powers that be in the state seldom have seen...
“A Slap In The Face” Meridian Mayor on Idaho AG’s Move to dismiss
Well, it took only a short time for Idaho's new Attorney General, Raul Labrador, to make headlines. The attorney general issued a press release announcing that his office would seek to dismiss the charges against Sarah Brady. Mrs. Brady was arrested for violating an order during the pandemic that prohibited folks in Meridian from meeting in public. Her arrest occurred in a playground at a Meridian Park, which was part of a protest against the Covid restrictions.
Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana
Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Chronicle
Latest Elway Poll Results Show Voter Pessimism in Southwest Washington; State Divided on Issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Thursday, H. Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. Among the discoveries made in the poll, Elway noted was data showing a geographic split in the state when...
ypradio.org
Montana Senate considers slate of bills overhauling alcohol regulations
Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would overhaul alcohol regulations in the state. Some are part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “red-tape” initiative aimed at cutting unnecessary or outdated business regulations. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the sponsor of Senate Bills 21, 75 and...
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Legislation Would Fund Wyoming Fight Against Closing Coal-Fired Power Plants
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature will consider a bill in its upcoming session that would allow money earmarked for lawsuits to challenge Washington state’s denial of coal export terminals to instead be used to intervene in the closure of coal-fired power plants.
National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology
For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Former AG Rob McKenna makes the case against Washington’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – Former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna detailed the legal case against the state’s new capital gains income tax during a recent online seminar put on by the free market Washington Policy Center think tank. McKenna, one of the lead attorneys in the case...
Washington legislators look to fill open job positions across the state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Abortion rights and new gun laws will face long debates in the upcoming legislative session, but lawmakers from both parties appear to have found common ground on a less-controversial topic: finding ways to boost hiring. During a preview with members of the press Thursday, Gov. Jay...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator To Reintroduce Bill To Stop Crossover Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most fiercely debated issues in recent Wyoming politics will make a return to the state Legislature this year. State Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, is bringing back another bill that would stop the practice of crossover voting in Wyoming...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Hoping for a boring legislative session? You aren’t alone
There are plenty of reasons to expect the unexpected from the 2023 Legislature. A huge surplus: $1.5 billion for lawmakers to wrangle over. A big year of turnover: 45 lawmakers who weren’t in office a year ago, and new chairpersons running just about every key legislative committee. A long...
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
