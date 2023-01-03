ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

idahoednews.org

Former superintendent candidate shares his expectations for the session

Idaho enjoyed outstanding superintendent leadership when I was in the midst of my work in Idaho education: Republican Jerry Evans, who represented Idaho public schools from 1979 to 1995, and Democrat Marilyn Howard, who served between 1998 and 2004. Both superintendents guided Idaho public schools with common sense wisdom and...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Idaho Gov. Brad Little sworn in for second term during inauguration

Idaho Gov. Brad Little pledged to lead his second term of office with integrity, civility and humility during public inauguration ceremonies Friday on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. A rancher and a Republican from Emmett, Little took a public oath of office and was ceremonially sworn...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: A lot to swallow

Last year, according to the census, Idaho was the second fastest growing state in the nation, its population climbing close to two million, booming ahead faster than any state but Florida. Idaho loves growth—any and all, the more the better. The powers that be in the state seldom have seen...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

“A Slap In The Face” Meridian Mayor on Idaho AG’s Move to dismiss

Well, it took only a short time for Idaho's new Attorney General, Raul Labrador, to make headlines. The attorney general issued a press release announcing that his office would seek to dismiss the charges against Sarah Brady. Mrs. Brady was arrested for violating an order during the pandemic that prohibited folks in Meridian from meeting in public. Her arrest occurred in a playground at a Meridian Park, which was part of a protest against the Covid restrictions.
MERIDIAN, ID
Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Montana Senate considers slate of bills overhauling alcohol regulations

Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would overhaul alcohol regulations in the state. Some are part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “red-tape” initiative aimed at cutting unnecessary or outdated business regulations. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the sponsor of Senate Bills 21, 75 and...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology

For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
BOISE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
MIX 106

New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho

"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislator To Reintroduce Bill To Stop Crossover Voting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most fiercely debated issues in recent Wyoming politics will make a return to the state Legislature this year. State Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, is bringing back another bill that would stop the practice of crossover voting in Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Hoping for a boring legislative session? You aren’t alone

There are plenty of reasons to expect the unexpected from the 2023 Legislature. A huge surplus: $1.5 billion for lawmakers to wrangle over. A big year of turnover: 45 lawmakers who weren’t in office a year ago, and new chairpersons running just about every key legislative committee. A long...
IDAHO STATE

