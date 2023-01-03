Read full article on original website
kscj.com
NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE
TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Armed robbery suspect arrested for incident at Storm Lake liquor store
A man has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a liquor store in Storm Lake on New Year's Day.
bigcountry1077.com
Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal
Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
Sioux City recorded 3 homicides in 2022
Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill said one of the goals moving forward for law enforcement is to keep educating Siouxlanders.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
kicdam.com
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
bigcountry1077.com
Lynn Evans Look Forward To First Term in Iowa Senate
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Lynn Evans starts his first term as a lawmaker Monday. The Republican will represent Osceola, O’Brien, Buena Vista and portions of Clay and Cherokee Counties in the state senate. Evans tells KICD News he was appointed to all of the committees he requested.
bigcountry1077.com
City Council Approves Funding for Aquatic Center Evaluation
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Council has given its approval to bring in an outside firm to update an evaluation of the city’s aquatic center. City Manager Dan Gifford says the idea behind bringing Water Technologies to town is to update information from the last time such work was done.
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Council Tables Proposal to Bring in Outside Firm Focusing on Retail
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council reviewed a proposal from an outside firm on Tuesday that would assist in finding additional retail options that would be a good fit for the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he is aware of a bad feeling for some...
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer School Board Recognized at Annual Meeting
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The Iowa School Board association recognized the Spencer school board and Superintendent for taking part in ongoing education at the recent annual meeting. Superintendent Terry Hemann and board members Bob Whittenburg and Shelby Haak were all singled out for Individual Achievement Awards. IASB Board...
bigcountry1077.com
Voting Underway For University of Okoboji Winter Games Cheerleaders
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– Voting is underway to decide which eight individuals will represent the Iowa Great Lakes Area as the official cheerleaders during the University of Okoboji Winter Games. Members of the public can cast their votes for their eight picks out of the thirty-one possible candidates until...
