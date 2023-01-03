ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountry1077.com

Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
bigcountry1077.com

City Council Approves Funding for Aquatic Center Evaluation

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Council has given its approval to bring in an outside firm to update an evaluation of the city’s aquatic center. City Manager Dan Gifford says the idea behind bringing Water Technologies to town is to update information from the last time such work was done.
bigcountry1077.com

Roy Luhman, 88, of Graettinger

Services for 88-year-old Roy Luhman of Graettinger will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Graettinger with burial at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the arrangements.
GRAETTINGER, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Loni Luft, 73, of Rolfe

Funeral services for 73-year-old Loni Luft of Rolfe will be Tuesday, January 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection of Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial at Calvary Cemtery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the...
ROLFE, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Stanley Thomsen, 92, of Everly

Funeral services for 92-year-old Stanley Thomsen of Everly will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Everly with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Everly is in charge of the arrangements.
EVERLY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Basketball Highlights 1/6/23

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Radio Group had a full slate of Basketball Thursday night. On News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD the Spencer Tigers boys and girls basketball teams went on the road to open Lakes Conference play at Spirit Lake. In the Spencer Girls 56-44...
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy