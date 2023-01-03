Read full article on original website
U.S Treasury Announces Leased EVs Qualify For Clean Vehicle Tax Credits
The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Dec. 29 that electric vehicles leased by consumers can qualify for upwards of $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle credits starting Jan. 1, 2023. Take a Look...
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New cars are for richer people: How the auto industry capitalized on pandemic
The U.S. auto industry is changing its business model to produce fewer vehicles at higher prices, effectively embracing the supply chain problems that triggered inflation across the global economy at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The result is that consumers are being priced out of the market for new cars as automakers seek higher…
teslarati.com
Tesla supporters’ IRA EV incentive petition reaches over 44,000 signatures
Recently, electric vehicle advocates were shocked by the IRS’ list of qualified vehicles under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). As per the current list, some variants of popular battery electric cars like the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are not eligible to take advantage of the IRA’s $7,500 federal tax credit, even if hybrids like the Jeep Wrangler 4XE do, despite its 20 MPGe and all-electric range of 21 miles.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
KXLY
The 11 most expensive cities in the US
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
This 29-year-old CEO is constructing apartment buildings out of factory-produced modules, and it might make homes more affordable for renters
Christian Lawrence advocates for modular home construction, which he says can be cheaper, quicker, and less wasteful than traditional methods.
ConsumerAffairs
IRS announces standard mileage deductions for 2023 tax season
While many Americans are preparing to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is announcing new updates for 2023 taxes. The agency has released the standard mileage rates that will be eligible for tax deductions for cars, vans, panel trucks, or pickup trucks for charities, moving, business, or medical purposes. These updates will hold up for: diesel-powered cars, gas-powered cars, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles.
msn.com
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
ValueWalk
40% Can’t Pay December Rent; 38% Report Cash Crunch
Alignable’s December Rent Report is out today and the news continues to be discouraging. 2022 has had its ups and downs, but the year’s ending on a depressing note for many small businesses. While December’s rent delinquency rate didn’t break a record, it remains very high at 40%, just one percentage point shy of November’s 41% rate, the record for 2022.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
marketplace.org
Automakers have a lot more chips now, but buyers may be in short supply
The auto industry is coming off a difficult year. In 2022, the semiconductor chip shortage squeezed the supply of new cars and drove up prices, shrinking the pool of potential buyers. Last year’s new vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to fall 8% below 2021 numbers, according to Cox Automotive — hitting the lowest levels in about a decade.
Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles (EV) cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels.
money.com
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
Nearly 50% of Workers Plan to Quit Their Jobs in 2023, According to a New Report
A survey of over 2,500 professionals found that 46% are either looking for a new job already or intend to start in the new year.
3 Reasons to Consider the Cheapest SUV for 2023
When choosing your next vehicle budgets matter. Here are 3 reasons to consider the cheapest SUV for 2023 as your next vehicle. The post 3 Reasons to Consider the Cheapest SUV for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
