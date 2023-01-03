Recently, electric vehicle advocates were shocked by the IRS’ list of qualified vehicles under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). As per the current list, some variants of popular battery electric cars like the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are not eligible to take advantage of the IRA’s $7,500 federal tax credit, even if hybrids like the Jeep Wrangler 4XE do, despite its 20 MPGe and all-electric range of 21 miles.

1 DAY AGO