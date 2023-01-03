ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa mayor calls for vote to pay for maintenance on city buildings

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said several city buildings need major improvements and he's hoping to ask voters for help through a ballot initiative. "This is funding that we've identified that we'd be able to utilize to refurbish and renovate existing city facilities without any increase in taxes," Bynum said Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested In Rogers County, Facing Multiple DUI Charges

A man already on bond for a DUI was arrested again in Rogers County for DUI on New Year’s eve. This man has a history of DUI cases in Missouri as well. Loren Matheny’s most recent DUI arrest happened around nine Saturday night and deputies said he's lucky no one was hurt or killed.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police searching for missing person

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing person, last seen in October. MNLPD says Anthony Hardy-Bear was last seen in Tulsa on Oct. 31, 2022. He has two tattoos, one of a bear on his chest, and another of four lines...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City Thunder, Whataburger raise over $20,000 for food banks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger presented two Oklahoma food banks with thousands of dollars in donations. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was presented with $10,000 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was presented with $12,089. These donations will help to...
TULSA, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. “The opioid...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy