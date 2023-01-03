Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
KTUL
Tulsa mayor calls for vote to pay for maintenance on city buildings
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said several city buildings need major improvements and he's hoping to ask voters for help through a ballot initiative. "This is funding that we've identified that we'd be able to utilize to refurbish and renovate existing city facilities without any increase in taxes," Bynum said Wednesday.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
KTUL
Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
bartlesvilleradio.com
County Commissioners to Possibly Sign Agreement Between Town and Fire Department
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet in their weekly meeting on Monday, Jan 9 to possibly approve and sign an interlocal agreement between the city of Skiatook and Morgan’s Corner Fire Department that would be effective through June 30. The commissioners will look at approving an agreement with Steve...
KTUL
Catoosa Public Schools holding informational presentations for $9M bond election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Catoosa Public Schools is holding four informational presentations on a potential $9 million bond for the district that will be voted for on Feb. 14. Meetings will be held on Jan. 3, Jan. 5, and Feb. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. at the CPS Dome.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriffs respond to reported double shooting in Turley
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriffs are responding to reports of a shooting near North Lewis and East 66th Street North in Turley. Deputies believe there are two victims at this time. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
News On 6
Man Arrested In Rogers County, Facing Multiple DUI Charges
A man already on bond for a DUI was arrested again in Rogers County for DUI on New Year’s eve. This man has a history of DUI cases in Missouri as well. Loren Matheny’s most recent DUI arrest happened around nine Saturday night and deputies said he's lucky no one was hurt or killed.
More Arrests Expected In Connection To Murder Of Man Found In Field, Sheriff Says
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars in this case, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Sheriff Virden said this is the most complex investigation he’s worked in...
Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation makes room for additional federal funding for new Veterans Hospital
Oklahoma Delegation has made room for an additional $31.2M in federal funding for Tulsa's new Veterans Hospital.
OSBI: Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Catoosa man
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the suspect in the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man has plead guilty.
KTUL
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police searching for missing person
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing person, last seen in October. MNLPD says Anthony Hardy-Bear was last seen in Tulsa on Oct. 31, 2022. He has two tattoos, one of a bear on his chest, and another of four lines...
KTUL
Oklahoma City Thunder, Whataburger raise over $20,000 for food banks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger presented two Oklahoma food banks with thousands of dollars in donations. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was presented with $10,000 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was presented with $12,089. These donations will help to...
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
KTUL
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department recovers thousands in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department served two search warrants in McIntosh County on Wednesday and recovered thousands in stolen property. Lighthorse police and Lighthorse K9s served the two warrants simultaneously in the Hanna area and confiscated five UTVs, six ATVs, four tractors, two skid steers, and two dirt bikes.
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
KTUL
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. “The opioid...
okcfox.com
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
