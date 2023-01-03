The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO