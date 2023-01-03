ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
packinsider.com

Former NC State QB Mike Glennon Signed to Dolphins Practice Squad

Former NC State Quarterback Mike Glennon was signed to the Miami Dolphins’ Practice Squad yesterday. Starter Tua Tagovailoa won’t be playing in the season finale, and 2nd stringer Teddy Bridgewater could be out as well with a dislocated pinkie. Rookie Skylar Thompson finished the game last week after Bridgewater was injured. If Bridgewater is ruled out of the contest, Glennon could find himself called up from the Practice Squad to serve as Thompson’s backup on Sunday vs. the Jets.
RALEIGH, NC
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Titans: Final injury report

Injuries are a big deal in any sport, but especially football, considering the physicality of the game and the size of team rosters. Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-9 Tennessee Titans for the divisional crown and a spot in the playoffs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 4th, 2023 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star

Cardinals add WR Auden Tate and WR Isaiah Coulter to their PS. Broncos placed LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on I/R. Broncos called CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman to their PS. Detroit Lions. Lions signed LB Julian Stanford to their PS. Green Bay Packers. Packers...

