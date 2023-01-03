Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
Titans vs. Jaguars predictions: Staff picks come out to even split
The Tennessee Titans enter a Week 18, winner-take-all contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars with almost nobody expecting them to win. And it’s fair to think that way, as these two teams couldn’t be more polar opposites at the moment. The Titans have lost six in a row and,...
Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans has become a must-win game for both teams. Whichever squad comes out victorious will be AFC South champions. Ahead of the Jaguars-Titans game, we’ll be making our Jaguar Week 18 predictions. Jacksonville has been on a tear lately. After...
Titans vs. Jaguars picks, predictions: Expert round-up for Week 18
You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone outside of Nashville who believes the Tennessee Titans will upset the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Hell, you might even be hard-pressed to find people in Nashville — and for good reason. The Titans are in the midst of a six-game losing...
Marvin Jones provides surehanded ‘security blanket’ for Jags
Marvin Jones is preparing for his final game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It could come Saturday night against rival Tennessee, a matchup that will decide the division and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. The 32-year-old receiver is a pending free agent, and with former Atlanta standout Calvin...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s pivotal game
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
Jaguars vs. Titans: Transportation options for Game Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting ready for a showdown against the Tennessee Titans. With gameday just two days away, we want you to be prepared — as Downtown Jacksonville will be packed with loud and proud Jags fans on Saturday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
packinsider.com
Former NC State QB Mike Glennon Signed to Dolphins Practice Squad
Former NC State Quarterback Mike Glennon was signed to the Miami Dolphins’ Practice Squad yesterday. Starter Tua Tagovailoa won’t be playing in the season finale, and 2nd stringer Teddy Bridgewater could be out as well with a dislocated pinkie. Rookie Skylar Thompson finished the game last week after Bridgewater was injured. If Bridgewater is ruled out of the contest, Glennon could find himself called up from the Practice Squad to serve as Thompson’s backup on Sunday vs. the Jets.
Big Cat Country
Jaguars vs Titans: Final injury report
Injuries are a big deal in any sport, but especially football, considering the physicality of the game and the size of team rosters. Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-9 Tennessee Titans for the divisional crown and a spot in the playoffs.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 4th, 2023 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star
Cardinals add WR Auden Tate and WR Isaiah Coulter to their PS. Broncos placed LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on I/R. Broncos called CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman to their PS. Detroit Lions. Lions signed LB Julian Stanford to their PS. Green Bay Packers. Packers...
Jaguars fans encouraged to travel to stadium early head of Saturday's game against the Titans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans will pack TIAA Bank field to watch the Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans Saturday and they are encouraged to arrive early so you don't miss a second. Jaguars fans showed their support for the team a day ahead of the game at Strings Sports...
Comments / 1