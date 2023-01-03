ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Dozens of vultures found dead in Fuquay-Varina puzzle rescue group

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Staff with the rescue group, the American Wildlife Refuge, said they found nearly 50 dead vultures in Fuquay-Varina near a water tower off South Main Street. The group’s director of animal care, Steve Stone, works to rescue and rehabilitate birds of prey and said vultures are critical parts of local wildlife. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy