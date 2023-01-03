When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, Ford wasn’t shy about poking fun at the electric pickup that looked straight out of Blade Runner. A Ford communications manager even tweeted a GIF of Ryan Gosling giggling. The two automakers are on opposite ends of the spectrum in their approach to their debut electric trucks: Tesla pushed the design boundaries into polarizing territory, while Ford with its Lightning basically took a run-of-the-mill gas-powered F-150 and swapped in an EV powertrain. Now it’s up to buyers to decide between something futuristic and something traditional. (Well, at least when the Cybertruck goes on sale, if it ever does.)

