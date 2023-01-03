Read full article on original website
Ram Takes the Tesla Approach to Electric Trucks, Not the Ford
When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, Ford wasn’t shy about poking fun at the electric pickup that looked straight out of Blade Runner. A Ford communications manager even tweeted a GIF of Ryan Gosling giggling. The two automakers are on opposite ends of the spectrum in their approach to their debut electric trucks: Tesla pushed the design boundaries into polarizing territory, while Ford with its Lightning basically took a run-of-the-mill gas-powered F-150 and swapped in an EV powertrain. Now it’s up to buyers to decide between something futuristic and something traditional. (Well, at least when the Cybertruck goes on sale, if it ever does.)
Shell says gas-trading earnings were higher despite LNG woes
Shell said its gas-trading earnings were "significantly higher" in the final three months of 2022 as the unit previously run by the company's new boss overcame some of the challenges encountered earlier in the year. The update published on Friday suggests the company may avoid a repeat of what happened...
Airbus CEO says supply-chain issues remain amid strong demand
Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said supply-chain issues will continue to hold back the aerospace industry this year amid continued strong demand. Speaking at an event of the French aerospace lobby Gifas - which Faury also heads - the CEO said the industry faces a shortage both of parts and qualified employees.
Canada labor market crushes forecasts, sending loonie higher
Canadian employment grew for a fourth straight month, and the broad gains strengthen the case for the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates again later this month. The economy added 104,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate fell to near a record low of 5 percent, as youth and private-sector employment grew, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. Economists were anticipating an increase of just 5,000 positions and a jobless rate of 5.2 percent, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.
Amazon to slash more than 18,000 jobs in escalation of cuts
Amazon.com is laying off more than 18,000 employees - the biggest reduction in its history - in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced the cuts, which represent about 1% of Amazon's employees, in a memo to staff Wednesday, saying it followed the company's annual planning process.
Texas energy expected to be key in meeting global demand
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As 2023 gets underway, the Energy Information Administration is offering its annual short-term energy outlook for the early part of the year. Among the trends the report has identified are rising natural gas production, increasing liquefied natural gas exports...
Pioneer cuts long-term Permian Basin oil-output forecast
Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one of the biggest producers in the Permian Basin, has lowered its long-term projection for output from the entire region. Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said Thursday his company now sees Permian production of about 7 million barrels a day by 2030, down from a previous view of 8 million barrels.
Don't Judge Sony's Compelling EV by Its Goofy Name
At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is running in Las Vegas through Sunday, Sony announced a wide array of gadgets and gizmos to entice attendees, from a satellite camera anyone can tap into to take photos of Earth to a metaverse version of Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.
U.S. hiring solid while wages cool, giving Fed room to slow hikes
The U.S. labor market stayed resilient last month while wage gains cooled, raising hopes that the economy may dodge a recession and the Federal Reserve will further slow its aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department...
Stitch Fix to cut 20% of salaried workers as CEO steps down
Stitch Fix said Thursday that it will cut about 20% of salaried employees and that Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Spaulding will step down. Spaulding, who became CEO in August 2021, will be replaced by founder Katrina Lake in the interim while the company searches for a successor. Stitch Fix, a San Francisco-based online personal styling platform, also said it will close its Salt Lake City distribution center.
U.S. labor data surprise as job market runs hotter than forecast
Data out Thursday reinforced the strength of the labor market, with hiring at U.S. companies far exceeding expectations and applications for jobless benefits falling to a three-month low. Private payrolls increased 235,000 last month, led by small- and medium-sized businesses, according to data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with...
Business Highlights: Job gains, Twitter leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy even as the Federal Reserve is rapidly raising interest rates to try to slow economic growth and the pace of hiring. With companies continuing to add jobs across the economy, the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low. All told, the December jobs report suggested that the labor market may be cooling in a way that could aid the Fed’s fight against high inflation. Last month’s gain was the smallest in two years, and it extended a hiring slowdown for most of 2022.
2024 Polestar 3 Electric SUV Makes Driver, Passenger Monitoring Standard Features
Vehicles like the upcoming 2024 Polestar 3 electric SUV have processing capabilities and design to support the next generation of advanced driver assistance systems that can help keep occupants safe on the road and improve the driving experience. One of these new built-in features was on display at the CES 2023 tech conference in Las Vegas this week.
Texas Cold Snap Caused Massive Increase in Industrial Pollution
(Bloomberg) -- The cold snap that froze Texas late last month resulted in the release of more than 1,000 metric tons of excess pollutants into the atmosphere. While it isn’t yet clear what exactly led to the unusual emissions, the state’s sprawling fossil-fuel and petrochemical industry is known to be vulnerable to unusually low temperatures, which can freeze natural gas lines, cause valves to seize up and disrupt power supplies. Industrial companies in Texas are required to report the events to regulators but aren’t generally punished for issues considered unavoidable. Communities near heavily-polluting facilities often feel the impacts most vividly, and incidents could increase over coming years as climate change spurs more volatile weather.
Southwest expects fourth-quarter loss after flight cancellations
Southwest Airlines said it expects a fourth-quarter loss as it grapples with costs associated with an operations meltdown that forced it to cancel more than 16,700 flights in late December. The chaos over the holiday period will result in a negative fourth-quarter impact in the range of $725 million to...
Everything You've Wanted to Know About Installing an EV Charger
I’ve been test driving electric cars and plug-in hybrids for nearly a decade now, but in that time I’ve always had to rely on either public charging infrastructure, or the admittedly feeble efforts of the wall socket in my garage by snaking an extension cord under the door to my parking spot.
Health care company Baxter to spin off kidney unit; COO resigns
Baxter International Inc. shares swooned after the company announced a plan to split off its biggest unit, kidney care, and its operating chief resigned. The spinoff will become an independent publicly traded company within the next 12 to 18 months, Baxter said Friday in a statement. Baxter is also pursuing strategic alternatives for its BioPharma Solutions business that provides contract manufacturing services to the pharma and biotech industries, including a possible sale or separation.
Ryanair boosts profit forecast after strong Christmas demand
Ryanair Holdings, Europe's biggest discount airline, raised its full-year profit target following a stronger-than-expected Christmas travel period, spurring gains across European airline stocks. Earnings for the 12 months through March this year could reach €1.425 billion, versus a previous target of as much as €1.2 billion, Ryanair said after markets...
CarPro Advice: New Vehicle Window Stickers
Almer Monroney, who went by Mike, may be the best friend you have never met. He was, in fact, a politician. It was Monroney, a Senator from Oklahoma, who in 1958 authored the Automobile Information Disclosure Act. From this action, it became a law that certain vehicle information must be affixed to the window of all new cars. It was the beginning of what we now know as the "window sticker" on new vehicles. This sheet of paper can be very helpful in your final choice of vehicles.
KBB: 2023 Best Buy Award Winners
If new vehicle shopping is in your future this year, this list could come in handy. It's Kelley Blue Book's annual Best Buy Awards. The 2023 Best Buy Award Winners are selected following the evaluation of more than 300 new-vehicle models that you can buy in the U.S. for 2023.
