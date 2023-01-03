MIKE, the 24-year-old critically acclaimed godfather of New York City’s current underground rap scene, released his eighth album, Beware of the Monkey, on December 21st. It’s a triumph of a project; a meditation on loss and grief, a cathartic exploration of success—financial and spiritual—and a celebration of the blessing of family, friends, and simply being alive. I visited MIKE at his Crown Heights apartment mere days before it dropped, and we discussed the album, its looming release, and the creative decisions that went into making it. But, as soon as I walked in the door, I quickly realized the album, and how it will be received, was not MIKE’s most immediate concern. Instead, it was how to get his new dog, Mezcal, to stop defecating all over his walls. “It’s definitely a big change to my everyday lifestyle,” MIKE noted, laughing. “Usually, I wake up and stay in bed for four hours or go into the studio and smoke. But now, I wake up to the sound of her crying and have to go calm her down. Whenever I hear something that kind of sounds like a cry, I jump up from my bed and just run into the living room.” While this may seem like an atypical concern for someone on the brink of superstardom, it couldn’t be any more authentically MIKE. There’s a levity in his demeanor, a general air of humility and sensitivity, and a commitment to stay present and grounded in the moment.—JACKSON WALD.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO