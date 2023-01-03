ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Concerns about Broadway as 10 shows set to close

NEW YORK - Tourism is not back to pre-pandemic levels and some experts say, as a result, Broadway is continuing to take a hit. Michael Riedel is a Theater Critic and Radio Host with 710 WOR. "The tourist audience is not back in a big way in the way Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

A fabled downtown NYC epicenter of Black creative music returns to life in a new concert series

Saxophonist Sam Rivers, seen performing with drummer Barry Altschul and bassist Dave Holland, created a focal point for a new jazz scene at Studio Rivbea. The history and legacy of Studio Rivbea, a downtown loft operated during the 1970s by Sam and Beatrice Rivers, is the focus of a concert series featuring artists who played there alongside their spiritual heirs. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
interviewmagazine.com

MIKE is Taking His Time and Living in the Moment

MIKE, the 24-year-old critically acclaimed godfather of New York City’s current underground rap scene, released his eighth album, Beware of the Monkey, on December 21st. It’s a triumph of a project; a meditation on loss and grief, a cathartic exploration of success—financial and spiritual—and a celebration of the blessing of family, friends, and simply being alive. I visited MIKE at his Crown Heights apartment mere days before it dropped, and we discussed the album, its looming release, and the creative decisions that went into making it. But, as soon as I walked in the door, I quickly realized the album, and how it will be received, was not MIKE’s most immediate concern. Instead, it was how to get his new dog, Mezcal, to stop defecating all over his walls. “It’s definitely a big change to my everyday lifestyle,” MIKE noted, laughing. “Usually, I wake up and stay in bed for four hours or go into the studio and smoke. But now, I wake up to the sound of her crying and have to go calm her down. Whenever I hear something that kind of sounds like a cry, I jump up from my bed and just run into the living room.” While this may seem like an atypical concern for someone on the brink of superstardom, it couldn’t be any more authentically MIKE. There’s a levity in his demeanor, a general air of humility and sensitivity, and a commitment to stay present and grounded in the moment.—JACKSON WALD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully

We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s Hottest New Nightclub To Open Inside A Converted Hangar In Brooklyn

Renowned nightlife duo, Alex Neuhausen and Lilly Wolfson, famous for their underground party series ‘Secret Loft,’ is swapping the auto garage for a converted hangar this February! The ‘Secret Loft’ House Party Promoters originally got their start with hosting unforgettable experiences in a refurbished Brooklyn auto garage, but in 2023, they have much bigger plans. This year’s hottest new nightclub will be inside a converted hangar in East Williamsburg! The duo has been planning and fundraising for their newest venture, better known as SILO, for the past three years. The club’s name “captures the industrial feel of the space and the neighborhood, like a military missile silo. It also feels like a grain silo (big vertical cylinder) turned on its side,” explains the founders. Partygoers will officially be able to explore what they have dreamed up on February 10th, 2023.
BROOKLYN, NY
lacademie.com

Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023

If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open

A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lacademie.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023

With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
murphguide.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parades 2023

This page is under construction. Keep checking back. If you are Irish, you know why the month is called March. In addition to the big parade in Manhattan on St. Patrick’s Day, many communities in the tri-state area also hold parades in honor of St. Patrick. So that they don’t have to compete for pipers and marchers, they hold these parades on the weekends before and after St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. There are parades every Saturday and Sunday in March. Below, you will find information on over 60 St. Patrick’s Day parades held in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

An Israeli Masterpiece

(917)-341-4169. Plenty of restaurants have delays when trying to open. It’s so common that you might be able to think of a couple of places that are having that issue right now. But when you’re trying to open a fine dining restaurant in Manhattan in March of 2020, delays will really throw your plans out the window.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Blizzard of 1996: Remembering the jaw-dropping storm in photos

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Well, it may be a balmy January in 2023, but in 1996? Not so much. While climate change is boosting the temps presently, 27 years ago New Yorkers were inundated with a 20-inch snowfall that caused eight-foot drifts and 50 miles-per-hour winds, as per NYCdata. The blizzard hit NYC on the morning of Jan. 7, 1996 and lasted for 37 hours, dropping on average 2 inches of snow per hour. Forget trying to get bread, eggs and milk—or even trying to get to the store to pick them up. Residents were instructed to stay tucked away in their homes, with schools shuttered and work paused for many. Only workers serving the police department, fire department and hospitals were given the thumbs-up to report to work. Peruse through some of the best photos of Staten Island from the blizzard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] This is How New York City Looked Before it was Built

In this short video from YouTube channel Urbanist: Exploring Cities, see how New York City looked like before it was built, a sneak peek of a New York Public Library exhibition. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy