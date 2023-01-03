Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC celebrates Three Kings Day with parade, live music in Harlem
New York City residents gathered Friday morning to celebrate the annual Three Kings Day Parade in Harlem.
fox5ny.com
Concerns about Broadway as 10 shows set to close
NEW YORK - Tourism is not back to pre-pandemic levels and some experts say, as a result, Broadway is continuing to take a hit. Michael Riedel is a Theater Critic and Radio Host with 710 WOR. "The tourist audience is not back in a big way in the way Broadway...
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
ChickenHawk Is NYC’s Newest Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Spot
Some like it hot. Others like it hotter. For those who fall into that second category, there’s no remedy that can treat their need for heat quite like Nashville-style hot chicken. First served to serial philanderer Thornton Prince III by his girlfriend after he’d been up to his old...
The ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ is BACK & It’s This Sunday
Back in 2002, a New York City-based improvisational troupe, Improv Everywhere, created the No Pants Subway Ride (NPSR). The mission started as a small prank with seven friends who rode the NYC subway one day, without any pants. Yep, they rode the subway with their lower halves just in their underwear.
A fabled downtown NYC epicenter of Black creative music returns to life in a new concert series
Saxophonist Sam Rivers, seen performing with drummer Barry Altschul and bassist Dave Holland, created a focal point for a new jazz scene at Studio Rivbea. The history and legacy of Studio Rivbea, a downtown loft operated during the 1970s by Sam and Beatrice Rivers, is the focus of a concert series featuring artists who played there alongside their spiritual heirs. [ more › ]
interviewmagazine.com
MIKE is Taking His Time and Living in the Moment
MIKE, the 24-year-old critically acclaimed godfather of New York City’s current underground rap scene, released his eighth album, Beware of the Monkey, on December 21st. It’s a triumph of a project; a meditation on loss and grief, a cathartic exploration of success—financial and spiritual—and a celebration of the blessing of family, friends, and simply being alive. I visited MIKE at his Crown Heights apartment mere days before it dropped, and we discussed the album, its looming release, and the creative decisions that went into making it. But, as soon as I walked in the door, I quickly realized the album, and how it will be received, was not MIKE’s most immediate concern. Instead, it was how to get his new dog, Mezcal, to stop defecating all over his walls. “It’s definitely a big change to my everyday lifestyle,” MIKE noted, laughing. “Usually, I wake up and stay in bed for four hours or go into the studio and smoke. But now, I wake up to the sound of her crying and have to go calm her down. Whenever I hear something that kind of sounds like a cry, I jump up from my bed and just run into the living room.” While this may seem like an atypical concern for someone on the brink of superstardom, it couldn’t be any more authentically MIKE. There’s a levity in his demeanor, a general air of humility and sensitivity, and a commitment to stay present and grounded in the moment.—JACKSON WALD.
Elizabeth Finch, a former "Grey's Anatomy" writer, acknowledged that she fabricated a cancer diagnosis
Elisabeth Finch, a former "Grey's Anatomy" writer, acknowledged that she fabricated a cancer diagnosis in order to gain attention and called it the "worst mistake" of her life.
The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully
We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
NYC’s Hottest New Nightclub To Open Inside A Converted Hangar In Brooklyn
Renowned nightlife duo, Alex Neuhausen and Lilly Wolfson, famous for their underground party series ‘Secret Loft,’ is swapping the auto garage for a converted hangar this February! The ‘Secret Loft’ House Party Promoters originally got their start with hosting unforgettable experiences in a refurbished Brooklyn auto garage, but in 2023, they have much bigger plans. This year’s hottest new nightclub will be inside a converted hangar in East Williamsburg! The duo has been planning and fundraising for their newest venture, better known as SILO, for the past three years. The club’s name “captures the industrial feel of the space and the neighborhood, like a military missile silo. It also feels like a grain silo (big vertical cylinder) turned on its side,” explains the founders. Partygoers will officially be able to explore what they have dreamed up on February 10th, 2023.
Manhattan lacked holiday sparkle this year (letter to the editor)
I had to go into Manhattan (recently) after not being in the city for a while. I was shocked and dumbstruck. Very, very few stores or streets were decorated for Christmas or Hanukkah. I didn’t even see a “Happy Kwanzaa” sign. Manhattan used to be a fantasy...
lacademie.com
Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023
If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
News 12
Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open
A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
lacademie.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
murphguide.com
St. Patrick’s Day Parades 2023
This page is under construction. Keep checking back. If you are Irish, you know why the month is called March. In addition to the big parade in Manhattan on St. Patrick’s Day, many communities in the tri-state area also hold parades in honor of St. Patrick. So that they don’t have to compete for pipers and marchers, they hold these parades on the weekends before and after St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. There are parades every Saturday and Sunday in March. Below, you will find information on over 60 St. Patrick’s Day parades held in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The Jewish Press
An Israeli Masterpiece
(917)-341-4169. Plenty of restaurants have delays when trying to open. It’s so common that you might be able to think of a couple of places that are having that issue right now. But when you’re trying to open a fine dining restaurant in Manhattan in March of 2020, delays will really throw your plans out the window.
NYC Blizzard of 1996: Remembering the jaw-dropping storm in photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Well, it may be a balmy January in 2023, but in 1996? Not so much. While climate change is boosting the temps presently, 27 years ago New Yorkers were inundated with a 20-inch snowfall that caused eight-foot drifts and 50 miles-per-hour winds, as per NYCdata. The blizzard hit NYC on the morning of Jan. 7, 1996 and lasted for 37 hours, dropping on average 2 inches of snow per hour. Forget trying to get bread, eggs and milk—or even trying to get to the store to pick them up. Residents were instructed to stay tucked away in their homes, with schools shuttered and work paused for many. Only workers serving the police department, fire department and hospitals were given the thumbs-up to report to work. Peruse through some of the best photos of Staten Island from the blizzard.
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: With Schools Ditching Merit for Diversity, Families of High Achievers Head for the Door
Alex Shilkrut has deep roots in Manhattan, where he has lived for 16 years, works as a physician, and sends his daughter to a public elementary school for gifted students in coveted District 2. It’s a good life. But Shilkrut regretfully says he may leave the city, as well as...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] This is How New York City Looked Before it was Built
In this short video from YouTube channel Urbanist: Exploring Cities, see how New York City looked like before it was built, a sneak peek of a New York Public Library exhibition. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
