Baba, a sheep-like creature and star of the 2019 indie darling Baba Is You, doesn’t know how to read or write. This is a problem because, as it turns out, Baba needs to do some important paperwork! In the joke-turned-game, Baba Files Taxes, you’re tasked with helping the armless critter file his taxes. The short game is an exercise in confusion, and really the best way to emotionally prepare for the absurdity of the upcoming 2023 tax season.

1 DAY AGO