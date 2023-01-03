Read full article on original website
Polygon
Genshin Impact patch 3.4 livestream codes
Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 3.4 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, there were several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.
Polygon
Baba Files Taxes makes light of the upcoming tax season
Baba, a sheep-like creature and star of the 2019 indie darling Baba Is You, doesn’t know how to read or write. This is a problem because, as it turns out, Baba needs to do some important paperwork! In the joke-turned-game, Baba Files Taxes, you’re tasked with helping the armless critter file his taxes. The short game is an exercise in confusion, and really the best way to emotionally prepare for the absurdity of the upcoming 2023 tax season.
