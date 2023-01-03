ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A closer look at the 2022 murders in Baltimore City

By Amanda Engel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
According to the Baltimore Police Department's official homicide count, 333 people were recorded as victims of murder in 2022.

This includes all deaths that were declared homicides in 2022, even if the death didn't occur in 2022. For example, Akia Eggelston appears on the 2022 count, despite her going missing in 2017, her disappearance was officially declared a homicide last year. It also include Rosetta Mitchell who was shot in 1985 and paralyzed, and died in October from complications due to those 37-year old injuries.

This count does not include others, such as the 7 year old shot and killed on December 30th, who's death is still "pending" in the BPD database, according to a spokesperson. It also doesn't include anyone who's killing was ruled "justified," such as in self-defense cases or when someone shot and killed by police is considered "justified."

BPD also doesn't include the deaths of people incarcerated in jails or prisons, like Jarvarick Gantt who was killed in the Baltimore Detention Center in October.

"When inmates are killed inside of the jails/prisons, they are in the custody of the state and are therefore not included in BPD’s numbers. We have no jurisdiction inside the walls," says a spokesperson for BPD.

We've pulled together some of the data, to give you a bigger picture of the numbers we do have:

Some other data points we've found:

  • Nearly 10.5% of the victims were teenagers (between 12 and 19).
  • Nearly 45% of the murders that stemmed from 2022 incidents happened on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
  • Saturday was the deadliest day, followed by Wednesday then Monday.
  • 8pm was the deadliest hour, followed by 7pm and 1am.
  • January was the deadliest month, with 37 homicides, followed by June with 36.
  • September was the least deadly month with 15 murders.
  • The Southern police district saw the most homicides, with 58. The Central police district saw the fewest with 12.
  • Nearly 90% of all the homicides recorded this year were gun-related.

These are not just numbers, these are 333 people that lost their lives due to violence in Baltimore City. They have families, friends and communities of people who will miss them. We've created a gallery of their names and pictures (where available) to make sure we don't forget the human cost of this violence.

