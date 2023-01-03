Huskies Land Transfer RB Dillon Johnson

Washington has received their second commitment from a transfer portal running back

Lee Marks just got a major upgrade in the running backs' room. After earning a commitment from former Arizona State rusher Daniyel Ngata on signing day, the Washington Huskies and Marks the position coach grabbed another from former Mississippi State back Dillon Johnson.

A three-star recruit in the class of 2020, Johnson spent three years under the late Mike Leach at Mississippi State before entering the transfer portal. According to the 247 Sports transfer portal tracker, he's currently rated as a four-star prospect and has the second-highest grade of any running back in the portal.

While he averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his three years as a Bulldog, Johnson also provides a lot of value as a pass-catcher and can be a true three-down back in Kalen DeBoer's offense. Over his three years in Starkville, he totaled 1,198 yards on the ground, adding 864 receiving yards on 149 catches. He also scored 12 touchdowns, 11 rushing and one receiving.

The Huskies have been on a recruiting tear as of late, and Johnson becomes the eighth addition through the portal so far this offseason. He becomes the fourth four-star player to commit to Washington over the last month, and adds to what is now ranked the sixth overall transfer class by 247 Sports.

This isn't the end of Washington's dominance in the transfer portal either. Not only will there be more turnover on Washington's roster, but on others across the country, as well.

Director of player personnel Courtney Morgan has proven to be one of the best recruiters in the country, and fans should expect to see more additions on all three levels of the Husky defense over the next few months.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Roman Tomashoff of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @rtomashoff34 or @UWFanNation

Have a question? Message me on Twitter!