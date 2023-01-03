ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Huskies Land Transfer RB Dillon Johnson

By Roman Tomashoff
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYvr2_0k2G9urA00

Washington has received their second commitment from a transfer portal running back

Lee Marks just got a major upgrade in the running backs' room. After earning a commitment from former Arizona State rusher Daniyel Ngata on signing day, the Washington Huskies and Marks the position coach grabbed another from former Mississippi State back Dillon Johnson.

A three-star recruit in the class of 2020, Johnson spent three years under the late Mike Leach at Mississippi State before entering the transfer portal. According to the 247 Sports transfer portal tracker, he's currently rated as a four-star prospect and has the second-highest grade of any running back in the portal.

While he averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his three years as a Bulldog, Johnson also provides a lot of value as a pass-catcher and can be a true three-down back in Kalen DeBoer's offense. Over his three years in Starkville, he totaled 1,198 yards on the ground, adding 864 receiving yards on 149 catches. He also scored 12 touchdowns, 11 rushing and one receiving.

The Huskies have been on a recruiting tear as of late, and Johnson becomes the eighth addition through the portal so far this offseason. He becomes the fourth four-star player to commit to Washington over the last month, and adds to what is now ranked the sixth overall transfer class by 247 Sports.

This isn't the end of Washington's dominance in the transfer portal either. Not only will there be more turnover on Washington's roster, but on others across the country, as well.

Director of player personnel Courtney Morgan has proven to be one of the best recruiters in the country, and fans should expect to see more additions on all three levels of the Husky defense over the next few months.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Roman Tomashoff of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @rtomashoff34 or @UWFanNation

Have a question? Message me on Twitter!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

First 2023 Top 25 Football Ranking Unveiled — Yes, UW Is On It

College football analysts and pundits generally wait until the day following the national championship game to begin sizing up next season. However, Brett McMurphy of Action Network couldn't hold off and he's the first to come out with a Top 25 ranking for the 2023 campaign, which should generate a lot of attention for a University of Washington football fan base watching a program resurgence unfold under coach Kalen DeBoer.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Should Washington Add Another Quarterback?

Then on December 14th, four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who had been committed to Washington for about six months, flipped to Ohio State. That leaves the Huskies in a bit of an odd spot at the most important position on the field. While the starter for 2023 is obvious, looking beyond...
SEATTLE, WA
Radio Ink

McIntyre Named Assistant PD at KJR Seattle

IHeartMedia has hired Jessamyn McIntyre to serve as its assistant program director for the company’s Seattle sports station, KJR (93.3 FM). McIntyre will report to Rich Moore, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Seattle and neighboring Portland. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jessamyn join...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Student sit-in protests fossil fuel company recruitment at University of Washington

A student group at the University of Washington is calling on the university to prohibit oil, gas, and mining operation companies from recruiting on campus. Many such companies have graduate and internship programs. The ICA-UW Chapter started holding sit-ins at the university's career center in late November. The group plans to continue doing so through winter quarter. ICA stands for Institutional Climate Action.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession

Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Home Prices Expectation In 2023

Higher interest rates driving higher monthly payments appear to be here to stay. After super-low rates between 2% and 4% earlier in the pandemic, Fannie Mae projects rates will hover around 6% throughout 2023. The new year will bring Seattle a new housing market, one without the runaway prices and jaw-dropping bidding wars, yet still difficult for anyone but the region’s wealthiest shoppers. Base one estimate, homebuyers in the Seattle area must earn $169,000 a year to afford the median home with a 20% down payment. That’s higher than the metro area’s record-high median income of $101,700.
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Snoqualmie Valley School Superintendent Settlement: What went wrong? (part two)

On December 16th, 2022, Living Snoqualmie reached out to former Superintendent Dr. Lance Gibbon via email to see if he would be interested in answering questions about his separation from and settlement with the Snoqualmie Valley School District. Gibbon declined to answer any questions regarding his employment with the SVSD...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Welcome to the big show, Dori | Shiers

You probably know that I worked at KIRO Radio for 17 years with Dori, among others. His conservative-leaning opinions were certainly controversial in deeply blue Seattle. But, his ratings were off the chart. He was literally the most listened to talk show host in the state. No one was even close.
SEATTLE, WA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State

Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy