Trisha, a loving wife, mother, and Granny, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Trisha was a Hammond High School graduate of 1960 and went on to obtain a BA at Southeastern Louisiana University. She worked in the East Baton Rouge School system for 36 years as a Food Service Manager and loved every minute of it. She married the love of her life in New Beulah Baptist Church and then became a devoted member of Red Oak Baptist Church and Walker Baptist Church. Trisha and her husband lived the dream after retirement. They sold their home, purchased an RV, and travelled the country. Together they visited as many states as they could, camping in all the national parks, as well as working in them. Trisha was a woman of many talents, from cooking for friends and family, sewing, and decorating. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do. She adored her family, especially the ones who called her Granny. Trisha was truly a southern lady and could always be found dressed to the nines. She left her family with a lifetime of wonderful memories and will never be forgotten.

