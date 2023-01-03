Read full article on original website
Dora Vidrine DeKerlegand
Dora Vidrine DeKerlegand passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the age of 90 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Ville Platte, Louisiana on June 12, 1932, to Rudolph Vidrine and Leah Marie Catoire Vidrine. She is survived by her adoring children, Glenn Michael DeKerlegand...
Elmer Eloise Creel, Sr.
Elmer Eloise Creel, Sr., a native and lifelong resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the age of 77. He was the owner/operator of Creel’s Furniture Store in Bogalusa, LA. He was also the owner/operator of the Mustang Lounge also in Bogalusa, LA. In his younger days, he was employed in the construction field.
Nancy Ann Stapleton
Nancy Ann Stapleton passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born in New Orleans, LA on May 5, 1959. She is survived by her loving sisters Peggy Oberthaler and Jacqueline Stansberry. She was preceded in death by her parents Madge Anna Griffin Stapleton and Sumner Ruggles Stapleton, Jr.
Rebecca Jayne Brown
Rebecca Jayne Brown of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the age of 61. She was born on Friday, August 25, 1961, in Biloxi, Mississippi. Jayne was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church, for several years. She enjoyed dressing up, eating out, driving sports cars, and walking the beach in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Brannon O'neal Cole
On December 22, 2022, Brannon O’Neal Cole, abruptly departed this earthly life at the young age of 46 years old. Brannon, also known as B.C. was born on December 10, 1976 in Covington, Louisiana to the late Carolyn Blackburn and Danny Myles. While growing up, Brannon was a member of Greater Starlight Missionary Baptist Church where he was active in Sunday School, the drill team and the choir. He attended Covington High School and was a proud member of the Class of 1995. After graduation, Brannon was employed with the St. Tammany Parish School Board but later ventured out and found employment at various agencies throughout South Louisiana. Brannon was a man of many words. His articulation and confidence equipped him in any environment he entered. Although, Brannon’s life journey was unconventional to most, his big smile was always vibrant. Memories of him reciting bible verses when he was young, to telling stories about things he had done as he got older or ultimately trying to convince you to partake in one of his “get rich quick” ideas will always be etched in the minds of his family and friends who genuinely adored him.
Denver D. Morris, Jr.
Denver, age 49, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was a resident of Springfield, LA. Denver was known everywhere he went and couldn’t go any where without being greeted by someone he knew. He loved playing cornhole, playing in softball games on weekends, and playing darts with his wife on their team. When Denver had free time, he spent it barbecuing and spending time with his friends and family. He was a true family man who always made his family his number one priority. Denver will be forever missed.
Lorraine (Lorrie) Louise Abela
Lorraine (Lorrie) Louise Abela passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, LA on April 28, 1951. She is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Gallagher and her brother-in-law, Kevin Gallagher. She is also survived by her cousins, and wonderful lifelong friends. She was preceded...
Shirley McCain Knight
Shirley McCain Knight passed away on December 31, 2022, in Covington, LA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Tylertown, MS, on October 8, 1938 to John Leslie McCain and Louella Crain McCain. She is survived by her adoring children Shirley Lenora Knight-Togstad (Jayson) and Celeste Jonella Knight....
Gerard “Jerry” Lucien Gaude
Gerard “Jerry” Lucien Gaude passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born in St. Martinville, LA, on December 31, 1939, to Percy David Gaude and Marie Durand Gaude. Jerry peacefully passed away surrounded by his wife, children and loved ones. He...
Doris May Cummings Baio
Doris May Cummings Baio, 93 years old of Covington, LA passed away peacefully in her home at Restoration Senior Living on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born on Thursday, January 17, 1929, in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of the late Kathleen Pierce Stahl and Ellsworth Mortimer Cummings, and stepdaughter of the late Herschel Stahl and Sylvia Cummings.
Robbie Bankston
And a resident of Franklinton, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, following a helicopter accident while working in the Gulf of Mexico. He was a 1992 graduate of Franklinton High School, who loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. Robbie worked at Winn-Dixie in Franklinton for several years and later worked with Ja-Roy Pest Control servicing homes and businesses throughout the area. He worked several years at the International Paper Mill Box Plant in Bogalusa, and for the last ten years worked for Island Operating Company. Robbie was a production operator on production platforms in different locations throughout the Gulf.
Helen Elizabeth Keim Bozant
Helen Elizabeth Keim Bozant entered into life eternal on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born on September 21, 1930 in Hammond, LA. Helen is survived by her loving children, Diane Bozant Heintzen (Alan), Kevin J. Bozant, JoEllen Taylor Chassaniol (Ron), and Randall L. Bozant, four grandchildren, Christopher Heintzen, Nikolaus Heintzen, Matthew Taylor, and Allison Taylor Hoopes; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Patricia "Trisha" Morrison Sziber
Trisha, a loving wife, mother, and Granny, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Trisha was a Hammond High School graduate of 1960 and went on to obtain a BA at Southeastern Louisiana University. She worked in the East Baton Rouge School system for 36 years as a Food Service Manager and loved every minute of it. She married the love of her life in New Beulah Baptist Church and then became a devoted member of Red Oak Baptist Church and Walker Baptist Church. Trisha and her husband lived the dream after retirement. They sold their home, purchased an RV, and travelled the country. Together they visited as many states as they could, camping in all the national parks, as well as working in them. Trisha was a woman of many talents, from cooking for friends and family, sewing, and decorating. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do. She adored her family, especially the ones who called her Granny. Trisha was truly a southern lady and could always be found dressed to the nines. She left her family with a lifetime of wonderful memories and will never be forgotten.
Geraldine Shirley Henkel
Shirley, age 87, went to her heavenly home Monday, January 2, 2023. She is a resident of Hammond, la. A creamtion was held. Life story and service information is still being developed by the family and will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
Peggy Ann "Penny" Cox
A resident of Albany, LA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her home. She was born July 9, 1945 in Magnolia, MS, and was 77 years of age. She is survived by 6 children, Lyle Ray Cox, Jeffery Don Cox and wife Brenda, Louis Dewayne Cox and wife Tammy, Dennis Mitchell Cox, Charmon Annessa Cox and her boyfriend Darrell Smart, and Natalie Nicole Gilmore Cox and her boyfriend, Virgil Polezcek; 6 grandchildren, Cassidy Cox, Brian Wells, Dustin Wells, Aaron Cox, Austin Cox and Tatum Cox; 10 great-grandchildren, Carter Cox, Canton Cox, Christian Menke, Brianna Wells, Chole Wells, Brynleigh Wells, Brantley Wells, Alayna Cox, Ryleigh Cox and Briella Cox; and a sister, Betty McFerrin. Preceded in death by husband, Jimmy Don Cox; parents, Percy and Louise Alford; and sister, Faye Whiddon. Pallbearers will be Cassidy Cox, Brian Wells, Dustin Wells, Aaron Cox, Austin Cox and Jim Mcferrin. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 8:00AM until religious services at 10:00AM on Monday, January 9, 2023. Services conducted by Pastor Jeff McKneely. Interment Walker Cemetery, Wilmer, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area
Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
Driver dies following crash near Lacombe on Friday
LACOMBE---Last night, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a three vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 434 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Melissa Cannata of Slidell. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a...
MBB: Defense stands tall as Lions knock off Huskies
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team relied on its defense, holding Houston Christian to more than 20 points below its season average as the Lions got out to an early advantage and never trailed in a 71-59 win over the Huskies Thursday night at the University Center.
Phase I of Hoover Road widening, roundabout begins
PONCHATOULA—The new year is off to a quick start for Tangipahoa Parish road crews as they start Phase I of the Hoover Road widening project. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced today that construction has begun on the roundabout project which will be located at the intersection of North Hoover and Sisters Road.
Hammond officials report boil order rescinded
After experiencing a loss of pressure in the city's water system due to a broken water main on Jan. 5, 2023, the City of Hammond reports a temporary boil water advisory has been lifted effective Saturday, Jan. 7. Customers impacted by this temporary boil water advisory included the following areas:
