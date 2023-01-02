ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham ‘close’ to £35m transfer deal for Pedro Porro as Daniel Levy backs manager Antonio Conte’s demand for signings

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

TOTTENHAM are reportedly close to signing Sporting Lisbon right-back Pedro Porro.

Boss Antonio Conte claimed the club must sign two players worth up to £70million every season if they want to become title contenders.

Pedro Porro is reportedly close to sealing a move to Tottenham Credit: Getty

And Spurs chairman Daniel Levy appears to have backed Conte with a swoop for Porro, 23.

A £35m deal is expected to be completed by the end of the week, according to the Daily Star.

Porro joined Sporting permanently in the summer from Manchester City after spending the previous two seasons on loan with them.

The Premier League champs negotiated a clause that pays them 30 per cent of any profit Sporting make on Porro.

Previous reports in Portugal suggested £26m was enough for Sporting to sell Porro.

But now the one-cap Spain international is claimed to be on the move for £35m.

City also inserted an option that they can match any bids for Porro, but are unlikely to be in the market for him.

Tottenham were booed off after yesterday's 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

And after the game Conte declared they cannot challenge for the title if they don’t spend like their Prem rivals.

He said: "I remember very well in the summer people talked about Tottenham as title contenders but it was a bit crazy to see this.

"To become title contenders, to become a team ready to fight to win something, you need to have a solid foundation, which means to have 14 or 15 strong players, with quality, and the other young players to develop.

"Every season, you can add two players - but two players priced £50m, £60m, £70m.

"In this way, it means you are signing important players who can improve the quality and the level of your team. But this is a process, guys."

