Effective: 2023-01-08 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO