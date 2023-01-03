Effective: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading the Quickmap app on your smart phone. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties A series of systems will impact the region through the middle part of next week. Through Sunday, snowfall will impact the Sierra and northeast California, in addition to portions of western Nevada. A more potent atmospheric river will bring significant moisture to the region Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to rise Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for heavy rain and flooding impacts to the lower elevations. Regardless, major snowfall accumulations are likely for the Sierra with chances increasing for major snow impacts in western Nevada, particularly above 5,000 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IS REPLACED WITH ONE LONGER WINTER STORM WARNING * CHANGES... Replaced the Winter Storm Watch with a Winter Storm Warning and removed elevation distinction. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Through Sunday night, total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, except 7 to 18 inches west of Highway 395. From Monday through Tuesday night, total snow accumulations up to 12 inches, except 12 to 30 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the atmospheric river on Monday, snow levels will likely rise to 5,500-7,000 feet for a period of time Monday afternoon and evening before falling once again. Urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower elevations. The severity of flooding will be dependent on the variation of snow levels and precipitation rate during this time.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO