Effective: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading the Quickmap app on your smart phone. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area A series of systems will impact the region through the middle part of next week. Through Sunday, snowfall will impact the Sierra and northeast California, in addition to portions of western Nevada. A more potent atmospheric river will bring significant moisture to the region Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to rise Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for heavy rain and flooding impacts to the lower elevations. Regardless, major snowfall accumulations are likely for the Sierra with chances increasing for major snow impacts in western Nevada, particularly above 5,000 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IS REPLACED WITH ONE LONGER WINTER STORM WARNING * CHANGES... Replaced the Winter Storm Watch with a Winter Storm Warning and removed elevation distinction. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Through Sunday night, total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 8 to 22 inches above 7000 feet. For Monday through Tuesday night, 6 to 15 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with ridges gusting 100-130 mph. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Wind and waves may capsize small vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the atmospheric river on Monday, snow levels will likely rise to 7,000-7,500 feet for a period of time Monday afternoon and evening before falling once again. Urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower valleys, especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and snowpack. The severity of flooding will be dependent on the variation of snow levels and precipitation rate during this time.

